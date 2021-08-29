Sections
LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA: Ron White brings comedy to Fort Smith plus live music all over NWA

by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Stand-up comedian Ron White was one of the charter members of the pop culture phenomenon that was the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. The Grammy-nominated comedian is also known for his solo specials, “You Can’t Fix Stupid,” “Behavioral Problems” and “If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up.” White returns to TempleLive in Fort Smith Sept. 2. (Courtesy Photo)

Grammy Award-nominated stand-up comedian Ron White returns to TempleLive at 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith at 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Ron "Tater Salad" White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour but has established himself as one of the top-grossing solo stand-up comedians on tour in America.

Tickets are $45-$100. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com; tatersalad.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• Jukebox Confession will perform a '90s country hoedown at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. Free. 319-6593; facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing.

• Cann 5 performs with Lawrence Jamal at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 for the Live on the Green series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. themomentary.org.

• 1Hundred Proof and The Jeff Horton Band perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. Free. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30; Benji performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Kelly Sweet performs at 9 p.m. Sept. 3; and the Ozark Blues Association performs at 9 p.m. Sept. 4 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. $12-$20, benefiting People Helping People. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/BenHarrisGuitar.

• Kalu and The Electric Joint perform with guest Jeff Kearney at 8 p.m. Sept. 1, at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. Free. 935-3443; kingfishbar.com.

• Minnesota will perform with guest Vctre at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 2; The Nace Brothers perform with Rackensack at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 for Happy Hour; Boom Kinetic performs at 9 p.m. Sept. 3; and The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $18-$20 for Minnesota; $8 for Nace; $12 for Kinetic; and $20-$25 for Freddie.

• Red Oak Ruse performs with guests the Charlie Mellinger Band and Jess Jocoy at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. $15. 442-4555; facebook.com/prairiestreetlive.

FORT SMITH

• The Cadillac Three performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $20 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tanner Usrey performs with guests Graycie York and Avery Stinnett at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $15-$50. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Dan Whitehurst performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. $18. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Trippie Redd brings his "Tripp at Knight Tour" with guests Iann Dior and SoFaygo to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion at 7 p.m. today, Aug. 29. 5079 W. Northgate Road. $29.50-$100.50. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.

• 1 Oz. Jig will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 3; and The Ultimate Prince Tribute performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. Free; tables/$25 railyardlive.com.

• Nikki Griffin performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St. Free. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

SPRINGDALE

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Mick and Debbie Byrd will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 2; 96 Miles Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 3; and Common Roots perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Carver Commodore performs for Emma Street Sessions with guests Sons of Otis Malone and Gente Privada at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 on Emma Ave. in Historic Downtown Springdale. Free; $20 donation to City Sessions welcome. downtownspringdale.org.

• Jenna & the Soul Shakers perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 3; and Brick Fields Band perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

WINSLOW

• Jesse Dean performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71. $10. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

Print Headline: Ron White at TempleLive; Jukebox Confession at Bike Rack

