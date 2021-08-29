LIVE! in NWA: Ron White brings comedy to Fort Smith plus live music all over NWA

Grammy Award-nominated stand-up comedian Ron White returns to TempleLive at 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith at 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Ron "Tater Salad" White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour but has established himself as one of the top-grossing solo stand-up comedians on tour in America.

Tickets are $45-$100. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com; tatersalad.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• Jukebox Confession will perform a '90s country hoedown at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. Free. 319-6593; facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing.

• Cann 5 performs with Lawrence Jamal at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 for the Live on the Green series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. themomentary.org.

• 1Hundred Proof and The Jeff Horton Band perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. Free. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30; Benji performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Kelly Sweet performs at 9 p.m. Sept. 3; and the Ozark Blues Association performs at 9 p.m. Sept. 4 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. $12-$20, benefiting People Helping People. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/BenHarrisGuitar.

• Kalu and The Electric Joint perform with guest Jeff Kearney at 8 p.m. Sept. 1, at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. Free. 935-3443; kingfishbar.com.

• Minnesota will perform with guest Vctre at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 2; The Nace Brothers perform with Rackensack at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 for Happy Hour; Boom Kinetic performs at 9 p.m. Sept. 3; and The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $18-$20 for Minnesota; $8 for Nace; $12 for Kinetic; and $20-$25 for Freddie.

• Red Oak Ruse performs with guests the Charlie Mellinger Band and Jess Jocoy at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. $15. 442-4555; facebook.com/prairiestreetlive.

FORT SMITH

• The Cadillac Three performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $20 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tanner Usrey performs with guests Graycie York and Avery Stinnett at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $15-$50. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Dan Whitehurst performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. $18. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Trippie Redd brings his "Tripp at Knight Tour" with guests Iann Dior and SoFaygo to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion at 7 p.m. today, Aug. 29. 5079 W. Northgate Road. $29.50-$100.50. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.

• 1 Oz. Jig will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 3; and The Ultimate Prince Tribute performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. Free; tables/$25 railyardlive.com.

• Nikki Griffin performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St. Free. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

SPRINGDALE

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Mick and Debbie Byrd will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 2; 96 Miles Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 3; and Common Roots perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Carver Commodore performs for Emma Street Sessions with guests Sons of Otis Malone and Gente Privada at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 on Emma Ave. in Historic Downtown Springdale. Free; $20 donation to City Sessions welcome. downtownspringdale.org.

• Jenna & the Soul Shakers perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 3; and Brick Fields Band perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

WINSLOW

• Jesse Dean performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71. $10. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

