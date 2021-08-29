Local Flavors: SoNA boss offers his secret to simple comfort food

With another round of the coronavirus rolling through Arkansas, the folks in Features thought maybe we all needed some comfort -- comfort food, that is. So we asked our own Northwest Arkansas celebrities to submit their favorite "Local Flavors," and we'll be sharing them with you throughout the rest of 2021.

Our first celebrity "chef" -- which he says is stretching the word -- is Riley Nicholson, executive director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Nicholson arrived in Fayetteville just as the initial round of covid-19 was shutting down performances in 2020, so his first task was navigating completely uncharted waters. With the next SoNA season announced, he can take a little break between now and the first concert Nov. 5 -- and enjoy his favorite snack.

"It's pretty simple," Nicholson says of his traditional stove-top popcorn, "but comfort food should be just that! Although not as simple as microwave popcorn; I have standards!"

Pan/pot with a lid, cover bottom with olive oil. Add kernels and turn to high heat. Just when about 3/4 of the kernels have popped, add 1-2 tablespoons of butter, put the lid back on and shake the pot a little bit for even buttery coverage! I like to use Earth Balance vegan butter. Let it pop just a little more, but not too long – easy to burn popcorn. Take it off the heat (or turn heat down) but leave it in the pot, add parmesan cheese – obviously the better quality, the better your popcorn will be. Then add a pinch of salt and a pinch of black pepper. Mix it around a bit, and leave in the pot for a moment to allow the cheese to melt a little bit. Pairs well with red wine. (Well, in my book everything pairs well with red wine.) My favorites are Cote du Rhone or Chianti, really anything red that isn't too sweet or acidic.

"To be honest, this and maybe some other vegetable (tonight it was carrots and hummus) is my dinner all too often," Nicholson says. "But it's corn, so it's healthy, right?

"I'm not going to say that I can live up to Olivia Pope's standards," he concludes, "but here's to trying! Running the world (or a symphony) in a pandemic means sometimes comfort food is in order."

Suggest your favorite Northwest Arkansas celebrity, and we'll ask them for a recipe! Email bmartin@nwadg.com.

Riley Nicholson, executive director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, says he often turns to traditional, made on the stove, popcorn for comfort food — and dinner. He says it goes well with red wine — but what doesn’t? (Courtesy photos)