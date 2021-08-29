Local Notes: Painters paint outdoors, writers speak and historians celebrate

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Writers' Colony

"Words in the Garden" is a weekly literary reading series from the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow and the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library. At 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer a local and/or visiting WCDH writer-in-residence will present a reading and answer questions under the tent in the Eureka Springs Carnegie Library Garden at 188 Spring St. The readings are free and open to all. Sept. 1 will feature local poet Wendy Taylor Carlisle and novelist Charles Templeton.

Carlisle, who lives on the backside of a hill in the Ozark Mountains, is the author of "The Mercy of Traffic" (Unlikely Books, 2019), winner of the Phillip H. McMath Post Publication Book Award, "Discount Fireworks" (Jacaranda Press, 2008) and "Reading Berryman to the Dog" (Jacaranda Press, 2000.) Her work appears in multiple anthologies including the forthcoming "Dairy Hollow Echo" anthology of "eMerge," the online literary magazine of the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow. Learn more about her at wendytaylorcarlisle.com.

Templeton is the author of the award-winning, bestselling novel "Boot: A Sorta Novel of Vietnam." Most recently, he had an essay published in Dan Krotz's collection of perspectives on death and dying, Not Dead Yet Vol. 2. He also serves on the Board of the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow and is the acquisitions rditor for the Colony's online literary magazine, eMerge.

In other news, WCDH has announced the winner of the 2021 "Dancing in the Rain" fellowship, for writers of children's or young adult literature. Diane Gottlieb was selected for her project's insight, honesty, literary merit and likelihood of publication. She will receive a two-week residency at WCDH to focus on her writing project. Gottlieb, an educator with three master's degrees, is planning a January 2022 residency where she will be working on a young adult novel. During her residency, she will teach a cross-generational memoir-writing workshop.

Information: (479)253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Plein Air

The public is invited to interact with artists as they paint in the downtown Siloam Springs area Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 during Siloam Springs Plein Air, hosted by the Heart of America Artists Association. The exhibit, sale and announcement of awards will be held during the Homegrown Festival from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Phat Tire Bike Shop, 101 S. Broadway St.

Information: heartofamericaartists.com or email info@heartofamericaartists.com.

Historical Association

The Arkansas Historical Association has announced the following awards and recognitions at its 80th annual awards program for 2021, which was virtual this year.

Lifetime Achievement Award (2020): Bill Gatewood (Little Rock) for his steadfast stewardship over one of Arkansas's most important historic sites, the Old State House; Rex Nelson (Little Rock) for his devotion to and promotion of all things Arkansas; and Pat Ramsey (Conway) for her resolute leadership and guidance of Arkansas History Day.

Lifetime Achievement Award (2021): Ann Early (Fayetteville) for her leading role in Arkansas's archeological and historical communities; Kenneth C. Barnes (Conway) for his extraordinary contribution to scholarship.

Award of Merit 2020: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for its "Pages From The Past" articles chronicling 200 years of the Arkansas Gazette.

Tom Dillard Advocacy Award: Jerry B. Hogan (Fayetteville) for his commitment and willingness to confront the challenges facing the preservation of Washington County history.

J. G. Ragsdale Book Award for the best book-length study in Arkansas history: Brooks Blevins (Violet Hill) for "A History of the Ozarks, Volume 2: The Conflicted Ozarks," University of Illinois Press.

James H. Atkinson Award for excellence in the teaching of Arkansas History: Ricky Manes (Fulbright Junior High, Bentonville).

Lucille Westbrook Award for the best manuscript essay on a local Arkansas topic: Michael Anthony (Fayetteville) for his outstanding contribution to local Arkansas history in his essay "'Otherwise You Will Have to Suffer the Consequences': The Catcher Race Riot of 1923."

Violet B. Gingles Award for the best manuscript essay on an Arkansas history topic: Revis Edmonds (Jonesboro) for his outstanding contribution to Arkansas history in his essay "Academic Freedom and Arkansas Culture: Three Modern Controversies."

James L. Foster & Billy W. Beason Award for best master's thesis or doctoral dissertation in Arkansas history: Tessa Evans for her dissertation "From Native Ground to Underground: Political & Rival Cultural Landscapes at the Arkansas Post, 1686-1850" (University of Tennessee, Knoxville).

Walter L. Brown County and Local Journal Awards: Best County or Local Journal to The Stream of History, published by Jackson County Historical Society (Newport); honorable Mention to The Independence County Chronicle, published by Independence County Historical Society (Batesville); Best Use of Graphics to The Record, published by Garland County Historical Society (Hot Springs); Best Article in a County or Local Journal to Cherisse Jones-Branch (Jonesboro), "Pickens W. Black, Sr.: The Baron of Blackville, Ark., 1861-1955," The Stream of History, Jackson County Historical Society; Best Biography, Autobiography, or Memoir to Joshua Cobbs Youngblood (Fayetteville), "'Miss Lessie' Was There: Fayetteville's Renowned Organizer and Newspaper Woman, Lessie Stringfellow Read" Flashback, Washington County Historical Society; Best Family History to Dan Durning (Blaine, WA), "Pulaski County's German-Bohemian Emigrants from Asch: The Geyer, Reichart, and Penzel Families, 1848-1861" Pulaski County Historical Review, Pulaski County Historical Society; Best Church History to Lindsey J. Irvin (Sheridan), "Through the Decades: Grant County Churches" Grassroots, Grant County Museum; Best Community History to Caroline Speir (Fort Smith), "From Cuba to Fort Chaffee: The 'Marielitos'" The Journal, Fort Smith Historical Society; Best School History to Glenda Campbell Frank (posthumous), "Nostalgia About Hurie Schools" The Journal, Johnson County Historical Society; Best Business History to Jim Lynch (Little Rock), "John Sobotka, Little Rock's Bohemian Broom Maker" Pulaski County Historical Review, Pulaski County Historical Society; Best Edited Document to David Sesser (Arkadelphia), "'We saw a beautiful town,' Union Soldiers' Impressions of Arkadelphia during the Camden Expedition" Clark County Historical Journal, Clark County Historical Association; Best Newsletter to White County Historical Society News, White County Historical Society (Searcy).

Information: (479) 575-5884, e-mail dludlow@uark.edu or arkansashistoricalassociation.org.

Women of Service

Centerton resident Katie Inouye was crowned International Sweetheart American Woman of Service 2021 in September in Portland, Maine. Inouye was named Arkansas Sweetheart American Woman of Service in October, which allowed her to compete for an international title within the American Women of Service Organization. She competed for three days across several events and will spend her year promoting her platform, Project Jamie, to bring hope and joy to others through art. Inouye carries on the legacy her mother Jamie started. Jamie battled an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer for two years.

During the competition, weekend Inouye received many awards for her community service. She received recognition with the Eric Mederios Memorial Foundation award, the Friendship Award, the Mental Wellness Warrior Award, and the Silver Presidential service award. During final competition she won Overall Talent, Overall Fitness, The Beyond Expectations Model Award, and Miss Congeniality before being named International Sweetheart American Woman of Service 2021.

Over the course of the next year, Inouye will use her time as International Sweetheart American Woman of Service to work with organizations like Days for Girls, Make It With Wool, to use art to help enable others and empower women. She will also promote American Women of Service international platform of "The Crown CARES." Which works towards creating a respectful environment in society.

"I am honored and humbled to be named an International Woman of Service. I strive to continue to teach, and involve others in my journey to make our community a better place.. To me, empowering women starts when we strive to understand and love others. If we truly love them, we would want them to succeed in being their best self, and we would be cheering them along every step of the way.

Information: americanwomenofservice.com.