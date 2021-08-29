Man's body found in Lake Hamilton

The body of a man was found Saturday morning in Lake Hamilton near Lake Hamilton Drive, according to Garland County Deputy Courtney Kizer, the department's public information officer.

The Garland County Communication Center received the call about the body about at 10:49 a.m., she said.

Garland County deputies, as well as the Garland County Marine Patrol and Lake Hamilton Fire Department's marine division, responded to the call. Authorities found the man unresponsive in the water.

The body was moved to the fish hatchery boat ramp where it was turned over to the Garland County coroner's office, Kizer said.

The cause of death was unknown Saturday evening and "this is considered an active investigation," Kizer said.