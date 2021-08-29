Montas, A's put an end to Yanks' 13-game streak

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Fresh off their first loss in more than two weeks, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees immediately looked forward.

The Yankees' longest winning streak in nearly 60 years ended at 13 games Saturday when Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 3-2 victory.

Judge hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, but that's all New York managed against Montas and the A's bullpen.

"A loss is a loss. It's time to start another streak, that's all," Judge said. "We didn't get the job done, so it's time to turn the page. [The streak] showed what we're capable of. This team is capable of a lot of great things."

Judge has homered six times in 15 games. His power surge helped the Yankees boost their playoff position and put pressure on AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

Matt Chapman homered for the A's, who had lost six in a row and 10 of 12 before handing the charging Yankees their first loss since Aug. 12.

The Yankees trailed 3-0 in the ninth inning when Anthony Rizzo reached on a bloop single with one out and Judge followed with his 29th home run, connecting against Sergio Romo.

But Romo got Giancarlo Stanton to pop out and Joey Gallo to ground out for his first save since 2020.

Montas (10-9) was crisp all afternoon, allowing just two hits. He struck out six and walked one for his first win since July 29.

"Against that lineup, win-streak going and the way they're going, I don't know how you can pitch any better than that," A's Manager Bob Melvin said. "[Montas] had an edge from the very beginning. A much-needed outing. Fantastic, maybe to an extent as good an outing as he's had all year."

RED SOX 5, INDIANS 3 (10) J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning off Nick Wittgren and Boston beat Cleveland.

ROYALS 4, MARINERS 2 Salvador Perez homered for the fourth consecutive game to lead Kansas City over Seattle.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 2 Yordan Alvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and Houston beat Texas.

BLUE JAYS 3, TIGERS 2 (10) Corey Dickerson's third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave Toronto a win over Detroit.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 3 Randy Arozarena hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay defeated Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 2 Will Smith broke up a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning as Los Angeles defeated Colorado.

METS 5, NATIONALS 3 Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning as New York beat Washington.

CARDINALS 13, PIRATES 0 Adam Wainwright baffled Pittsburgh, allowing three hits over seven innings as St. Louis cruised to a win.

GIANTS 5, BRAVES 0 Logan Webb threw seven strong innings, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs as San Francisco beat Atlanta.

MARLINS 6, REDS 1 Sandy Alcantara had a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings to help Miami beat Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and Philadelphia beat Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 10, PADRES 2 Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs as Los Angeles defeated San Diego.

CUBS 7, WHITE SOX 0 Patrick Wisdom hit two home runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox.

TWINS 6, BREWERS 4 Miguel Sano drove in a pair of runs as Minnesota outlasted Milwaukee.

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez throws out Boston Red Sox's Travis Shaw at first base after a bunt in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Boston Red Sox celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez watches his three-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Indians' Bobby Bradley watches his RBI-single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)