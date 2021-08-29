More fans return as covid endures

College football fans headed back into stadiums Saturday, some of them for the first time in two years. Along with binoculars, sunscreen and other essentials, some packed face masks and proof of vaccination.

With the availability of covid-19 vaccines, the pomp and pageantry of fall Saturdays are expected to return in all their glory nearly everywhere across the country.

As far as Nebraska fan Capp Anson of Omaha is concerned, it beats the alternative. Last season, the Big Ten and Pac-12 allowed no fans, and ACC, Big 12 and SEC teams limited stadium attendance to a fraction of their vast capacities.

"It's nice to be able to sit and watch it on a big-screen TV at home and have the bathroom by you or go grab a cold beer if you need to, but to me there's nothing like the experiences at the stadium," he said. "It brings out a good time for sure."

Anson's Cornhuskers were among the handful of teams to kick off their seasons Saturday, losing 30-22 at Illinois in front of 41,064.

Schools are eager to let the good times roll again after the financial hits they took in 2020.

Power 5 teams bring in an average of $18.6 million annually from football ticket sales in a typical year, according to research by Patrick Rishe, director of the Business of Sports Program at Washington University in St. Louis. Top teams that play in the biggest stadiums generate more than twice that.

Rishe said he expects the surge in covid-19 cases tied to the more easily transmissible delta variant to prevent a full return to normal. He noted most college football season-ticket holders are over 50, a group more susceptible to becoming seriously ill.

"I don't expect revenues will return to pre-pandemic levels even in the best of circumstances this year," Rishe said.

Hawaii will not allow fans when it hosts Portland State next week because of a Honolulu ordinance barring large outdoor gatherings. No other school has announced an attendance limit, though specific attendance rules differ across the country.

San Jose State asked fans to show proof of vaccination when they entered the stadium for a game against Southern Utah. Unvaccinated fans, or those who can't prove they've been vaccinated, were let in but were required to wear masks at all times.

LSU, Oregon, Oregon State and Tulane have announced proof-of-vaccination requirements starting with their home openers next month. LSU will allow unvaccinated fans the option of showing proof of a negative covid-19 test in the previous 72 hours.

The Oregon schools and Tulane also mandate fans wear face coverings at all times, even though they play outdoors. Many schools have told fans they must wear masks while indoors at their stadiums.

Daniel Rascher, director of academic programs for the Sport Management Program at the University of San Francisco, said people might be turned off by the screening process when coupled with delays caused by fans new to digital ticketing fumbling with smartphones to display barcodes.

"They don't want to wait in line, or some of the fans aren't vaccinated and don't want to go out and get a covid test and bring it with them," Rascher said. "You're probably going to see the dip in demand because people don't want to deal with it."

Of 10 fans interviewed by The Associated Press, six said they have no hesitancy about returning to stadiums, even amid a spike in virus cases across the nation. Three said the risk of contracting covid-19 is in the back of their minds, and one said he is taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding whether to go to games. All said they are vaccinated.

Eric Boggs of Edmond, Okla., said he plans to attend games at Nebraska, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State this year. Boggs said even though he's vaccinated, seeing pictures of more than 90,000 people at the Aug. 14 Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., gave him pause.

"I'll still go," Boggs said. "I just don't know yet if I will wear a mask. I'll probably have one in the pocket. It makes you re-think it a little bit when you start seeing the pictures and the numbers and stuff like that."

