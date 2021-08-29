More lane closings set for I-30 work at LR, NLR

Continued work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve more lane closings starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

No main lane closings are scheduled between Friday and Sept. 7 because the Labor Day weekend. The following travel effects and traffic pattern changes, including detour routes, will take place, weather permitting:

Little Rock

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will have a single lane closed between East Sixth Street and East Third Street, with additional single-lane closings on one block of East Fourth Street to Collins Street and one block of Collins Street to East Third Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Thursday.

• East Fourth Street intersections with Cumberland and Rock streets and River Market Avenue will have right-lane and sidewalk closings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Thursday. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed for sidewalk closings. Some street parking will be affected.

• The I-30 frontage road will have a single lane closed between East 10th and East Sixth streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• I-30 between the Arkansas River and I-630 will have single-and double-lane closings from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday. The double-lane closings will occur between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

• The ramp from I-30 westbound to I-630 will have a lane shift and single lane closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday.

• I-30 between I-630 and Roosevelt Road will have single- and double-lane closings from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. The double-lane closings will be limited to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• The ramp from eastbound I-630 to eastbound I-30 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday. Detour will use the I-630 eastbound ramp to the I-30 frontage road and travel northbound to the interstate on-ramp at East Sixth Street.

North Little Rock

• Broadway between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed this weekend through 5 a.m. Monday. Detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue or Riverfront Drive.

• Broadway westbound will have a single lane closed between Olive and Pine streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Thursday.

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will have a single lane closed between Broadway and Bishop Lindsey Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Thursday.

• Riverfront Drive westbound will have a single lane closed between Washington Avenue and Olive Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Thursday.

• The I-30 interchange with Interstate 40 will have various lane closings throughout the interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday.

• Bishop Lindsey Avenue will be closed between the northbound frontage road and Vine Street from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Thursday. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Sixth or Ninth streets.

Traffic will be controlled using construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.