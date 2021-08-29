Musselman offers teammates spots with Hogs

Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman recently extended scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects Baye Fall and Assane Diop of the Colorado Hawks.

Fall, 6-11, 207 pounds, of Denver Lutheran is an ESPN 5 star, the No. 1 center and No. 2 overall prospect in his class. He received an offer from the Hogs on Tuesday.

He's been directly talking to the University of Arkansas since June 15, the first day college coaches could reach out to junior prospects. Fall said the Razorback coaches have been in constant contact.

"It's good. They're intense about it," Fall said. "They have a lot of coaches checking in every day. They call, they text every day. We got a good relationship."

Fall also has offers from Kansas, Memphis, Georgetown, Baylor, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Southern Cal and others. He watched Arkansas this past season and likes the aggressive style of play.

"The way they play their transition game and defense," he said. "I asked a couple of questions when we had a Zoom call, and they showed me some stuff. I really like that style of play."

Colorado Hawks founder George Williams and director Greg Willis are Arkansas natives. Williams and Willis worked with the Arkansas Hawks organization before moving to Colorado.

Willis, along with Razorback great Ron Brewer, led Fort Smith Northside to a 30-0 undefeated season in 1974 while winning the Overall state championship.

"You don't see a kid that big with that much energy," Willis said of Fall. "You see a big kid that can run end to end every play of the game. Defensively he can control a game. He has the ability to block a shot and finish at the other end. He can beat all the guards running the court. He can really shoot the ball well. I think he will show that more this coming high school season."

Fall said a trip to Fayetteville to check out the Hogs is a possibility.

"We might make that happen, I don't know yet," he said.

Diop, 6-10, 194, of Westminster (Colo.) Belleview Christian is an ESPN 4 star and the No. 15 power forward in the 2023 class. He said he's been communicating with assistant Clay Moser and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer.

"They keep calling me and keep checking what I'm doing and how school is going," Diop said.

He moved to the United States in January 2020 from Senegal. Diop said communication is important to him.

"You have to keep in touch every time, and they really do that," Diop said. "I really like that."

Moser and Brewer are doing well in the communication part, and Diop is appreciative of them checking on him.

"That's most important," Diop said. "A coach who's really interested in me."

Willis noted one recruiting service lists Diop as a top-50 prospect.

"They have him in the top 50, but he should be a top-10 player," Willis said. "You don't see a kid 6-10 with that kind of skill set. He's 6-10 and can pass the ball, shoot the ball, handle the ball. Maybe the best point guard in the state of Colorado. Super skilled kid."

Diop, who received his Arkansas offer on Wednesday, also has offers from Auburn, Illinois, Memphis, Mississippi State, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Texas A&M and others. He said the focus on basketball in America was one of his biggest adjustments since arriving in the country.

"How important they take basketball in USA," he said. "My country, they take it serious but not like here. I appreciate that."

He knows four languages, including his native tongue along with English and French. Diop, who said his parents have him focused on academics, has about a 3.5 grade-point average. He eventually wants to design cars.

"When I was younger, I would look at cars. I really like Ferrari," Diop said. "I want to design for them."

A visit to Arkansas is on his wish list.

"Of course, of course. I really want that," he said.

