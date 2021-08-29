No Waiting

It all started with Kurt Cobain for Diamond Rowe. A childhood friend who loved Nirvana and wore all-black accessories -- very alternative in the aughts for a "preppy private school" student -- turned Rowe onto the iconic rock band. And that set her on the path to becoming a history-making rocker in her own right.

"I always say that it kind of just started with that innocent thing of me just being like, 'I need to find out who Kurt Cobain is.' I guess it starts somewhat like that for most kids," Rowe posits.

But unlike most kids who may give up on their dreams of stardom, or let their musicianship fall by the wayside after a few years, when Rowe picked up a guitar, she had found her passion.

"I tell people all the time, when I get into something, I never just want to be a bystander with it. I always want to be involved," she shares. "So I guess it was kind of natural for me to, when I got into the music, want to find a way to do it. I always, always wanted to be a part.

"When you get into this kind of music -- a lot of people say it but it's kind of true -- you instantly feel like you're part of something that not many people know about," she adds of the hard rock community. "You feel like you're like part of this hidden community or something as a kid, you know?"

That embracing of misfits has come to epitomize the metal band Rowe started with vocalist/guitarist Josh Fore when the pair were just in middle school. Now their names are appearing on lists like Music Radar's Top 10 Metal Guitarists in the World and Metal Hammer's next generation of guitar heroes. And Rowe continues to turn heads as a distinct presence in metal -- and the first African American female metal guitarist to be featured in major industry publications and press.

"We've always been very bold with wanting to be one of the biggest bands in our genre in modern day, if not the biggest," she reveals. "And we always say we want to have a team of people who believe that that can happen."

So, despite the music industry's complete standstill in the middle of a debilitating pandemic, Tetrarch was presented with the opportunity last summer to work with independent Austrian hard rock/heavy metal record label Napalm Records. The folks at the label shared the foursome's vision for the band, and signing on to work together added a "gusto" to the hard work the musicians had been doing to that point already, Rowe says.

"We grew more last year than we have in a long time, during a pandemic. So that was pretty crazy, but it definitely took some adapting," Rowe shares. Just before the coronavirus led to the country's shutdown, the group was ready to release their highly anticipated sophomore album. Written in 2019, "Unstable" was ready for release in February 2020. In ultimately deciding not to release independently, Tetrarch was able to release the album through their new record label after signing on. "Unstable" finally dropped on April 30 of this year.

"When we found out we were going to have to deal with this [shutdown], we were like, OK, either we can sit around all year, and just wait til hopefully we'll be able to tour again and just sit on everything, or we can use this opportunity to say, 'People are at home, they have time to listen to music, they have time to watch videos. Let's see what we can get out of this.'

"And that's what we did," Rowe goes on. "And it kind of worked to our advantage because a lot of bands did sit on things and just be like, 'Well, let's just see what happens.' So we didn't have so much traffic to [wade] through. It was like, we were that band out there kind of killing it while a lot of bands were kind of sitting there with their hands tied."

As the band prepares to hit the road again in support of metalcore band Atreyu, Rowe says they're hoping to spend the next two years or so performing this new album in "every little nook and cranny we can get to" all over the world.

"It's crazy to just look at our evolution in general, since we started as kids," Rowe muses. "We were a complete like thrash metal band, like straight 1980s Metallica, Megadeth when we started -- with, like, two-minute solo sections and like all sorts of stuff. Listening back, we're like, 'That was kind of cool!' but we've definitely changed from then.

"[Our debut album] 'Freak' was the first time we really started trying to incorporate different things -- like different tempos, more groove, more like creepy guitar part -- stuff that wasn't just blazing fast, like we were doing before. We really focused a lot on songwriting. 'Freak' was definitely the start of the evolution to get to where we are now -- with focuses on big choruses, songwriting, weird guitar parts, solos in most of the songs. On 'Freak,' we stuck our toe in to try and see what people thought, and then with 'Unstable,' we were like, 'OK, I think it's gonna be all right. I think they like it.' And we just dove in headfirst."

Heavy metal four piece Tetrarch — Josh Fore (vocals/guitar), Diamond Rowe (lead guitar), Ryan Lerner (bass) and Ruban Limas (drums) — are finally touring in support of their sophomore album release, “Unstable.” The album was ready for release in February of 2020, but the band decided to focus on singles and music videos during the pandemic before dropping the album in April of this year. (Courtesy Photo)