North Little Rock briefs

City sets job fair, has 23 vacancies

North Little Rock will hold a job fair from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Chamber of Commerce at 100 Main St.

As of Friday, the city has 23 openings, including positions in the city's police, fire, electric and parks departments.

Anyone interested also can apply for the positions on the city's website.

$50,746 to help library buy books

North Little Rock's William F. Laman Public Library will receive a $50,746 grant, the Arkansas State Library announced.

The grant will be used to update the library's physical collection of books and DVD's, Director Crystal Gates said in a statement.

"During the pandemic, we shifted funding from physical materials to increase the electronic resources we were able to offer our community while the buildings were closed," Gates said.

The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package that Congress passed in March to boost the economy during the pandemic.

Virtual book club to meet Sept. 13

Bibliophiles can participate in the William F. Laman Public Library's virtual book club Sept. 13 at 6 p.m over Zoom.

The book club will discuss "The Mother-in-Law" a mystery novel by Sally Hepworth that details "one woman's complicated relationship and deep family secrets."