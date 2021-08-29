FOOTBALL

Eagles trade for Minshew

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew. Minshew was a two-year starter in Jacksonville, going 7-13 in 20 starts. He has completed 63% of his passes for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Dolphins deal for lineman

Versatile veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz was traded Saturday by the Baltimore Ravens to the Miami Dolphins, and the teams swapped undisclosed draft picks. The Dolphins also placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve. He missed the 2020 season because of an Achilles tendon injury. Mancz, who was undrafted out of Toledo, made 28 starts for Houston from 2015-20, including 16 at center in 2016. He played in only four games last year, and the Ravens signed him during the offseason.

HORSE RACING

Essential Quality rallies

Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality won the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Saturday, holding off Midnight Bourbon in a stirring stretch duel at Saratoga Race Course for his eighth victory in nine career starts. The 152nd running of the so-called Mid-Summer Derby had a field of seven 3-year-olds, and only Midnight Bourbon, the runner-up in the Preakness, offered a challenge for the reigning 2-year-old champion. The two led the field from the gate, with Midnight Bourbon setting the pace. He was ahead by as much as 3 1/2 lengths down the back stretch before Essential Quality began to close. Jockey Luis Saez pulled Essential Quality even at the top of the stretch and the two battled side by side to the wire, with Essential Quality winning by a neck over Midnight Bourbon and jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. The gray son of Tapit covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes, 1.96 seconds on a track that was labeled as fast despite an intermittent drizzle. Miles D, with jockey Flavien Prat aboard, was third.

GOLF

Langer, Barron share lead

Bernhard Langer birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 and a share of the second-round lead Saturday in The Ally Challenge. A day after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, Langer had six birdies in a bogey-free round at Warwick Hills to match Doug Barron at 14-under 130. Langer has 41 PGA Tour Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin's record. The German star won his last title in March 2020. Barron shot 64. He won the Shaw Charity Classic two weeks ago in Calgary, Alberta, for his second senior title. Glen Day (Little Rock) and John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) are both eight shots behind the leaders at 6-under 138. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) stands at 4-under 140.

Americans win Curtis Cup

Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped off an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches Saturday to beat Great Britain & Ireland in the Curtis Cup in Conwy, Wales. Zhang went 4-0-1 for the week at Conwy Golf Club, finishing with a 1-up victory over Emily Toy in the anchor match. By then, the United States had won so many matches that the Curtis Cup had already been clinched. Since the Curtis Cup began in 1932, the Americans now lead the series 30-8-3. Brooke Matthews (Rogers, Razorbacks) defeated Charlotte Heath 3 and 2.

Two tied at Korn Ferry

Vincent Whaley turned in a 6-under 65 on Saturday to grab a share of the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Children's Nationwide Championship in Columbus, Ohio. Whaley is tied with Stephan Jaeger at 15-under 198 heading into today's final round. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore posted a 68 on Saturday and is at 9-under 204. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) also shot a 68 on Saturday and is at 7-under 206. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) turned in a 71 and is at 5-under 208. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 71 and is at 3-under 210.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies waive Rondo

The Memphis Grizzlies have waived veteran guard Rajon Rondo. The Grizzlies announced the move Saturday after acquiring Rondo on Aug. 16 in a deal that sent guard Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers for Rondo, Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) and center Daniel Oturu. Memphis traded Beverley to Minnesota. Rondo spent half of last season with the Clippers after coming from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade for Lou Williams. The four-time All-Star guard has played 15 seasons.

MOTOR SPORTS

Haley wins Xfinity race

Justin Haley used a late push from Daniel Hamric to edge Kaulig Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger and win the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. Haley shed tears after crossing the finish line, his third victory at Daytona. It was his fourth win in the last last seven Xfinity races on superspeedways and the fifth for Kaulig over that same stretch. Kaulig claimed three of the top four spots Saturday. The powerhouse team looked set to sweep the podium when Allmendinger turned below leader Christopher Bell with four laps to go and drove by with Jeb Burton and Haley in tow. The trio looked as if they might stay in line and get a 1-2-3 finish, but Haley had other thoughts. He got a run on the outside thanks to Hemric's push and powered by Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports in the final few hundred feet. Allmendinger beat Allgaier by a fender for second. Burton was fourth, just ahead of Hemric.

BASEBALL

Cubs' Bote goes on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he sprained his right ankle when he stepped on a ball during batting practice. Bote got hurt before Friday's 17-13 loss to the White Sox. The ball was obscured by some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field. The 28-year-old Bote is batting .202 with 8 home runs and 32 RBI in 78 games.

TENNIS

Ivashka cruises in N.C.

Ilya Ivashka beat Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday in the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina to become the first player from Belarus to win an ATP Tour singles title in 18 years. Ranked 63rd in the world, the 27-year-old Ivashka is the lowest-ranked champion in the event's 10-year history, and the sixth player this season ranked outside the top 50 to win an ATP Tour title.

Kontaveit tops Begu

Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia won the Tennis in the Land final Saturday in Cleveland for her second WTA Tour title, beating Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 7-6 (5), 6-4. The 30th-ranked Kontaveit entered the tournament on a four-match losing streak, then won five matches in six days in the inaugural WTA 250 event.