Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued two drilling permits. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

OUACHITA -- Berg, Laney & Brown Company for Murphy-Harris 1 to TVD: 5,000 ft. and MD 5,000 ft., SHL: 1586 ft. FEL & 2408 ft. FNL 28-15S-15W.

UNION -- Berg, Laney & Brown Company for Lawton 1 to TVD: 2,800 ft. and MD: 2,800 ft. in Smackover Form. Loc. SHL: 280' FWL & 280' FSL 10-16S-15W.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.