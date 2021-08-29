100 years ago

Aug. 29, 1921

• Russellville -- County Superintendent Tom D. Bullock has announced a Rural School Fair and Promotion Day to be held in Russellville. ... One day at the annual county fair heretofore has been observed as Rural School Day, but as there will be no county fair this fall he has decided to a purely school fair and educational rally.

50 years ago

Aug. 29, 1971

• The policy for the free school lunches in the Little Rock School District has been set for 1971-72 and forwarded to the state Education Department for approval. The free lunches are provided to students coming from low-income families under provisions of the National School Lunch Act. Eligibility for the program will be decided by principals of the schools. All parents of the children attending school in the district will be notified of the policies and provided with application forms.

25 years ago

Aug. 29, 1996

• North Little Rock Animal Control has received several calls from Rose City residents in the past two weeks reporting skunk sightings. What makes the sightings unusual is that they happen during the day. Skunks are typically nocturnal, so they generally move about and forage for food at night. Although the skunks' odorous reputation is enough to keep most people at bay, shelter officials say the animals may be infected with rabies, which officials said could explain why they are being seen during the day. State Department of Health officials advise that during the past 10 years, 58 percent of the skunks tested in their laboratories were rabid. The Health Department reports that 40 percent of the skunks it tested in 1995 were rabid.

10 years ago

Aug. 29, 2011

• Area civic leaders say enough people are clamoring to share ideas on how the new Broadway Bridge should be designed that they will host their own meeting Thursday to hear more ideas about the proposed bridge's design. With the invitation-only meeting, set for 2 p.m. at Metroplan's office in downtown Little Rock, local leaders are going outside the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's formal process for designing a replacement for the 88-year-old bridge that spans the Arkansas River between Little Rock and North Little Rock. "There's phenomenal interest" in the bridge, said Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, who helped organize the Thursday meeting along with North Little Rock Mayor Pat Hays and Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines. "Our desire is to be as inclusive as possible and figure out what is attainable."