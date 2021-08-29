Patents awarded to Arkansans

Aug. 24, 2021

Patent 11,097,676 B2. Uniform Deceleration Unit. Issued to Henry L. Renegar of Fayetteville. Assigned to Tesseract Structural Innovations Inc. of Fayetteville.

Patent 11,097,782 B2. Sill Beam Uniform Deceleration Unit. Issued to Henry L. Renegar of Fayetteville. Assigned to Tesseract Structural Innovations Inc. of Fayetteville.

Patent D928,841 S. Inflator. Issued to Anthony K. Beard of Poyen, Joseph W. Gault of Sheridan and Mark Ragusa of Lake Forest, Ill. Assigned to Signode Industrial Group LLC of Glenview, Ill.