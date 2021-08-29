Pet of the Week

Shere Khan (who got his name from The Jungle Book) is a 4-month-old brown tabby who is full of personality. He starts purring the minute you pet him. Shere Khan enjoys lounging on the cat tree or in the cat tree swing. He also enjoys playing with his toys and the teaser wand. Shere Khan is an interactive fella who enjoys being with you. He would make a great addition to any home.

Canine Close-Up

Chloee is a sweet, gentle and laid-back older lab/shepherd mix who will follow you around and rub her head or paw on you when she needs something. She loves attention and will greet you at the door. Chloee enjoys going out and meeting new people, and is chill with everyone. She also does well on a leash and likes to go on walks.

Shere Khan and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods Rescue. More information is available at ootwrescue.org.