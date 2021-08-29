Public art installation planned for Bella Vista Public Library

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Arts Council announced a collaboration with the Bella Vista Library Foundation for a new public art installation to be located at the Bella Vista Public Library.

The council would like to install six lightning bug sculptures for display at the Bella Vista Public Library. Created by local artist Tom Flynn, these sculptures have captured the whimsy of the lightning bug in his creative production of found object metal art.

Tom has been doing found object metal art for the last 15 years. He lives in Rogers and works as a lighting and electrical designer. His lightning bug sculptures are displayed at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library in Little Rock and downtown Rogers. "Chiggers," eight individual sculptures are mounted on the side of the historic Ron Robinson Theater in the Little Rock River Market area. Fossil Cove Brewing has a pterodactyl sculpture installed in its Fayetteville taproom.

The library's expansion, designed by Marlon Blackwell, is finally completed. It is truly a landmark and a must-see with its floor to ceilings windows and inspiring architectural elements. A beautifully landscaped garden area was created by Kathy and Dan Jeffrey. It's a thoughtful display of flora and fauna that complements the surrounding natural landscape. The Bella Vista Public Library has been fondly called "the little gem in the woods." It is a perfect location to display Flynn's sculptures.

Who hasn't chased a blinking firefly on a warm summer night? Inspiring poets and scientists and the childlike wonder in all of us, some would argue it is our most beloved insect.

Educational programming entitled "Lightning Bug Nights" will be a wholesome gathering of children and adults taking us back to an earlier nostalgic time of picnic blankets, s'mores and stories told under the stars. Programming may include storybook reading, acoustic music and simple food reminiscent of childhood -- all in celebration of Flynn's lightning bug sculptures and what they mean for Bella Vista, its families and the newly renovated library.

The fundraising initiative for six lightning bugs is $3,000. Each sculpture is 24 inches in length and weighs 12 pounds. Life-like in its replication, each sculpture features a blinking yellow LED light bulb which will be activated at sundown.

The council strives to foster a thriving arts community in Bella Vista through advocacy, appreciation, education and support. The Arts Council serves as a principal facilitator for the arts in Bella Vista and the source for guidance and recommendations to the Bella Vista mayor and city council. For additional information on this fundraising effort and how you can help with the purchase of lightning bug sculptures, please contact Demara Titzer, council president, at artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov or Arts Council board member Sharon Wynegar at redheadinco@yahoo.com.

Donations can be sent to the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, AR 72714. Please indicate the donation is for the lightning bugs.