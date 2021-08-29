Pulaski County notebook

JP again named to national panel

Pulaski County Justice of the Peace Paul Elliot has received reappointment as vice chairman on the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee, according to a Tuesday county release.

He was reappointed by the National Association of Counties and will continue guiding the committee in its focus on criminal justice and public safety systems, the release said.

Association officials said they chose him for the position because of "his strength, leadership and dedication to serving his community" during the past year's pandemic.

Kids fishing event registration opens

Community First Alliance is seeking participants and vendors for its Big Catch event Sept. 18 on Lake Valencia in Maumelle. The Big Catch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is a community kids fishing event and health fair, the alliance's website says.

Food vendor spots, and corporate or retail vendor spots are available. Vendors can register at c1a.life.

Preregistration is now open, and all participants must preregister online.

Event organizers are asking attendees to practice social distancing.