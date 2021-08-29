Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded August 2-6:

L. Howard Schwander; Sylvia Schwander to Palisades Way LLC, Lot J, Palisades Estates-Cammack Village, $1,530,000.

Sohum, LLC to SNK Hotel, LLC Pt Blk 5, Crestview $1,521,000.

Jason R. Hum; Lara E. Hum to Thomas Evans Watts; Lacey Watts, 2809 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. L4 B16, Park View, $1,200,000.

James Alexander Karrh; Alison Knott Karrh; The Karrh Family Revocable Trust to Amir Hossein Mehrabi; Lisa Sizemore Mehrabi; Mehrabi Joint Revocable Trust, 116 Hickory Creek Circle, Little Rock. L11, Hickory Creek Phase I, $1,185,000.

Crain Investments, LP; Crain Management Group, LLC to Colonel Bowman, LLC L1R, I-430 Colonel Glenn Commercial, $1,077,465.

Sylvester Pupkowski; Sylwester Pupkowski; Irena M Pupkowski to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC, 5912 N. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock. Ls1R & 2R B15, Park View Replat; L42, Forest Heights Place, $1,010,000.

Sharla Anne G. Massey to George A. Easley, Jr.; Camille Easley L14R, Cliffewood, $749,000.

Anthony J. Brooks; Sheila Brooks to Karl F. Freeman; Lenlie E. Freeman 9200 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock. L4, Pinnacle Estates. $726,000.

Crain Investments, LP; Crain Management Group, LLC to Colonel Bowman, LLC L1A, I-430 Colonel Glenn Commercial $709,202.

Marilyn Craft Bailey; Marilyn Craft Bailey Family Trust to Millard L. McBurney; Ruth E. McBurney, 9 Vigne Blvd., Little Rock. L5 B83, Chenal Valley, $700,000.

Danny Burnett; Nicole Burnett to Adrash Surya Reddy; Kavya Reddy; The Reddy Revocable Trust, 103 Deauville Drive, Little Rock. L11 B87, Chenal Valley, $690,000.

Edward Leo Collins; Edward Leo Collins Revocable Trust; Andrea Sue Collins; Andrea Sue Collins Revocable Trust to Rosalind M. Cheek, 11026 Plantation Lake Road, Scott. L5, Steele Bend Estates Phase I, $650,000.

Jeffrey T. Wickliffe to James Tuite; Toga Tuite, 2801 N. Taylor St, Little Rock. L67, Grandview, $624,000.

Karl F. Freeman; Lenlie E. Freeman to Anthony J. Brooks; Sheila Brooks 69 Valley Estates Cove, Little Rock. L17, Pleasant Valley Estates $593,500.

Mahammad Daaif to Fang Liu; Li Mo, L3 B100, Chenal Valley, $520,000.

David W. Bailin; Amy Lee Stewart to David Faggard; Angela Faggard, 30 Chimney Sweep Lane, Little Rock. L128, Longlea VIII-M $510,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC to John Barrow, LLC, 1307 John Barrow Road, Little Rock. L1R Tract 3, Hopson & Sach's Suburban Tracts, $505,000.

Three Tree Properties, LLC; Watkins Revocable Trust Agreement; Brian I. Watkins; Stacy Watkins to Barron McKinley; Linda McKinley 27 Bellegarde Drive, Little Rock. L53 B36, Chenal Valley, $502,500.

Ben Davis Properties Management, LLC to Ferndale Cutoff, LLC Pt Spanish Land Grant 2417, $500,000.

B. Finley Vinson, Jr; The Willis R Smith Revocable Trust to Don Fowler; Kim Fowler L28, Georganne Estates, $490,000.

Jeffrey M. Graham; Betty H. Graham to Performance Tax Group & Financial Services, LLC, 905 La Harpe Blvd, Little Rock. Lot D-R, Signature $485,000.

Marsha Gilbertson Lewis; Marsha Lewis Gilbertson; Edward C. Gilbertson to James Castleberry; Meredith Castleberry 3900 Ridgefield Lane, Little Rock, L48, Ridgefield Estates. $470,000.

Lavorce Crane to Randy Lee Davis; Gale Sharon Davis, 8817 Tall Pines Court, Sherwood. L62 B5, Creekside, $460,000.

Scott W. Philbrick; Ashley C. Philbrick to Louis Henry Hess; Erin Squires 24 Inverness Circle, Little Rock. L24 B11, Pleasant Valley, $450,000.

Gina M. Cromwell to Max Spriggs, III 159 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock. L3 B2, Hickory Ridge Phase I, $437,500.

Bonnie P. Harvey; Bonnie P. Harvey Revocable Trust/ The Bonnie P. Harvey Trust to B. Finley Vinson, III; Erica Vinson 6 Tupelo Ct, Little Rock. L34, The Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $435,000.

American Advisors Group to American Advisors Group, 6 Marcella Drive, Little Rock. L11 B51, Chenal Valley, $433,501.

Adam L. Stricklin; Kelly A. Stricklin to Martin Gustafson; Lavonn K. Gustafson, 36 Meadow Crest Drive, Sherwood. Tract/Lot 15, Bridgefield Estates Unrecorded, $422,000.

Greg Isaacson; Kristi Isaacson to Joshua G. Land; Abi Land, 2800 Moonstone Cove, Sherwood. L49 B11, Stonehill Phase IV, $420,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC to Harrison R. Reed; Elizabeth Pierce Reed; The 24 Frames Revocable Trust, 4821 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. Ls6-7 B1, Country Club Heights, $415,000.

John C. Robbins; Susan C. Robbins to Laurie Frances Pascale, 61 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L7 B4, Chenal Valley, $405,000.

Susan B. Maddox to Robert Karr Beckett; Stacie Michelle Smith, Ls9-10 B213, Original City Of Little Rock $395,000.

Theodore A. Clouser; Stephanie Marlene Clouser to Alexander Young; Catarina Young L5 B25, Chenal Valley, $390,000.

John W. Norris; Connie S. Norris to Terry G Fuell, II; Erin Fuell L92 Blk II, Majestic Pointe, $381,000.

Barbara W. Murski; Barbara W. Murski Revocable Trust to Garnett Properties, LLC L16 B2, Doyle Place Replat $375,000 8/2/21

Troy A. Urquhart to Jessica K. Parker; Douglas A. Hogan, 2300 S. Gaines St., Little Rock. Ls10-12 B3, Clark $370,000.

Jan Holdings, LLC to Rector Phillips Morse, Inc. L3 B6, Altheimer; L81, Westover Hills $365,000 8/6/21

Chase Gwatney McKay to Konstantin Dimitrov; Katherine Dimitrova; Dimitrov-Demitrova Living Trust, 20 Hayfield Road, Little Rock. L58, Overlook Park Section B, $360,000.

Trevor Bates; Eleanor Bates to Andrew Cox, 3612 Oakwood Road, Little Rock. L5, Oakwood Manor, $355,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Lauren Elizabeth Saint, 4 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock. L15 B3, Copper Run Phase II, $349,900.

Christian C. Perry; Janet C. Perry to Le Ella J. Herring, 2815 Mossy Creek Drive, Little Rock. L15 B8, Woodlands Edge, $349,900.

Randall Aragon; Cathy M. Flanagon to Johnny L. Lamb; LaVerne Y. Arberry-Lamb, L11 B11, Maumelle Valley Estates $340,000.

James H. Miller; Luschena N. Miller to Roberto Gonzalez, 500 E. Maddox Road, Jacksonville. Pt SW 5-3N-10W (L3, Hamlin Estates), $340,000.

Thomas P. Foltz, III to Timothy Allen Benhart, 315 Normandy Road, Little Rock. Ls53-55, Normandy, $337,400.

NGL Supply Terminal Company, LLC to Dream 7 Equities, LLC Pt SW 2 & Pt NW 11-2N-11W, $334,000.

Phillip Paul Rowley; Kathryn Newton Rowley to Lauren Ashley Aloway, 112 Mountain Valley Drive, Maumelle. L1 B8, Maumelle Valley Estates, $330,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Tracy Wallace Meeks; Darrin Wayne Meeks, 725 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L11 B7, Wildwood Place, $329,900.

Bobby Landon Kramer; Melanie Kathleen Kramer to Elliott, Short 4104 Old Oak Drive, Little Rock. L4, Longlea Manor Phase I, $320,000.

Jennifer J. Prime to Miriam Ruth Abelt, 11 Stone Creek Court, Little Rock. L2, Stonecreek Village, $313,698.

Jennifer J. Prime; Jennifer J. Prime Revocable Trust to Miriam Ruth Abelt 11 Stone Creek Court, Little Rock. L2, Stonecreek Village, $313,698.

Wade S. Radke; Regina Radkey; key Equity Group, LLC to Shannon Lafferty 3412 N Hills Blvd, North Little Rock. L4 B52, Lakewood, $313,000.

Lee And Kirk Construction, LLC to Michael Vershon Johnson, II; Kimberlie Lydiette Alvarado-Johnson, 8623 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L197, Leawood Manor 2nd, $312,500.

James Todd Adams; Nancy M. Adams to Kyle P. McCann; Kaitlin B. McCann, 3 Mayberry Court, Little Rock. L62, Charleston Heights Phase II, $312,000.

B. Finley Vinson, III; Erica A. Vinson to Karen Sherman, L14 B36, Pleasant Valley $305,000 8/2/21

Debra J Reid to Meredith Olmstead; Gregory Olmstead, 40 Chicot Drive, Maumelle. L285, Edgewater Phase II, $305,000.

Gary R. Dickens; Lisa R. Dickens to James G. Medlock, 9757 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L1, Millers Glen Phase 4, $305,000.

Roseanne Wilson to Dwayne E. Hayden; Tarneisheia Hayden, 9249 Johnson Drive, Sherwood. L4 B4, Creekside, $302,000.

Brian Thomas; Shuna Thomas to GenEnt, LLC 29 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L44 B73, Chenal Valley, $300,000.

Jeff Holsted; Crystal Holsted to Jerry Lewis McAdoo, Sr.; Marion Denice McAdoo, L13, Cypress Shores, $290,000.

Green Willow Properties to Nathaniel Scott James, 805 Willow St,, North Little Rock. Pt NE SE 34-2N-12W, $285,000.

Eddy Otwell; Cheryl Y. Otwell to Courtney Byrum; James Damiel Byrum, 13 Yellowstone Cove, Maumelle. L22, Riverland, $285,000.

Morlin McCoy; James And Morlin McCoy Revocable Trust to Governor G. Foreman, Jr.; Mia Kamille Foreman, 12921 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L56 B4, Walton Heights, $281,000.

Chad Willis; Natalie Willis to Leo Y. Liu; Lily W. Liu; Leo And Lily Liu Living Trust, L1, Lochridge Estates, $280,000.

Zach A. Mayo to Samuel Blade Blevins, 3404 I St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B6, East Pulaski Heights, $277,900.

Thomas R. Bakke; Sumako I. Bakke to David T. Poynter, 43 Oak Tree Cir, North Little Rock. L38 B5, Lakewood Northeast, $275,500.

Carla L. Mills to Anita Hart Fuller; Karen Fuller L12, Carrollton, $274,000.

Sharlet Cybulski to Linda Burchfield, L5 B4, Summerwood, $274,000.

Ronald D. Montgomery, Sr; Angela D. Montgomery to Jerald Beard; Katie Savoy 105 Bayonne Cove, Maumelle. L792R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $273,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc to Kendrick Trotter, 114 Lydia Dr, Maumelle. L46, Carnahan Village $269,900.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Robert J. Morton; Dana E. Morton L27C, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II $267,224 8/5/21

Daniel Ellis Hines to Sauer Family Properties, LLC L10 B7, Hollenberg, $265,261.

Leslie Adkins; Reid Adkins to John R. Shea; Lydia E. Martin Ls3-4 B1, Sunset Heights, $265,000.

Christopher Roberts; Maggie Roberts to Tin Trung Phan; Thi Dao Pham, 107 Vienne Place, Maumelle, L1335, Montmartre- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 21A, $265,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC to Ryan Byrd; Christen Byrd, 1821 S. Broadway St., Little Rock. Ls4-5 B2, Fulton, $260,000.

Mason L. Young to Thad Hall Bullock 67 Lefever Lane, Little Rock. L591, Kingwood Place, $250,000.

Forward Properties, LLC to Allison Ivy Renfro; Hunter Bay, 416 Rosetta St, Little Rock. L11 B5, CS Stifft, $249,900.

Bison Capital 1 Corporation, LLC to Kaylon Buckley; Meagan Buckley, 5917 Elk River Road, North Little Rock. L37 B13, Overbrook, $249,800.

Padma B. Singh; Indira Singh to Max Modugno; Julia Tobacyk, 10 Oakwood Road, Little Rock. L17, Cedar Hill Terrace $249,000.

JHT Properties, LLC to Alaina Body, 208 Beechwood St., Little Rock. L5 B7, Elmhurst, $245,000.

Rickey Townsend to Brenda Hatton-Ficklin, 3 Waldron Circle, Little Rock. L76, Kenwood Estates Phase 1A, $241,500.

Amanda Gayle Schuster to Emily Cole Seay; Ben Seay, 309 N. Park St, Little Rock. L7 B1, Virginia Heights, $240,000.

David Ray; Jessica E. Ray to Ulysses C. Reed, 3 Hornrimme Place, Maumelle. L2 B3, Kimberly Manor Phase I, $240,000.

Suson E. Dudley; Timothy O. Dudley to Riverwalk Rentals, LLC 112 & 114 S. Pulaski St, Little Rock. L9 B335, Original City Of Little Rock, $240,000.

Tuf Properties, Inc. to Duke Dewayne Alexander, Jr. 43 Windsor Court, Little Rock. Unit 78, Windsor Court Townhomes HPR Phase III, $240,000.

Jacky R. Amerson; Kayla Amerson to Ryan Getskow; Amanda Getskow L474, Northlake Phase XII-A, $239,550.

Michael A. Construction, LLC to Kimberly Glover, 2015 Park Lane, Little Rock. L5 B1, Oak Glen, $239,000.

John I. Rolon, Jr; Rene I. Morales Campos to Tracey-Ann Nelson, 618 S. Valentine St., Little Rock. L5 B12, Kimball And Bodeman, $238,000.

Regina R. Gullickson to Yusuf Koba; Whitney Koba, 13300 Sumner Cemetery Road, Cabot. Pt NE SW 12-4N-11W, $236,000.

Kaitlyn McCarty to Chad Barrett Badeauz, 12407 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock. L18 B4, Cherry Creek, $235,000.

Zhijiang Chen; Jing Wang; Xi Chen to Santiago Medina; David Samuel Gomez Ayala, 13014 Arthur Lane, Little Rock. L8 B6, Gibralter Heights, $235,000.

Kevin Hughes Construction Co., Inc. to James Hagans, III; Lisa A Hagans, L3 B96, Chenal Valley, $235,000.

Mark S. Daley; Elisabeth J. Daley to Jessica Howe Cogburn; Jeremy Lane Cogburn, 19201 Quail Run Drive, Little Rock. L260, Otter Creek Community Phase II, $235,000.

Shelby D. Hunter; Gwendolyn Hunter to Mtonya Hunter Lewis, 1405 Sweetgum Lane, North Little Rock. L12, Cypress Crossing, $230,900.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to Johnathan Goodwin; Julia Goodwin L11 B98, Chenal Valley- Varennes Court $230,000.

James Built Homes, Inc. to Danielle James, 7 Echo Point, Little Rock. L56, Spring Valley Manor $226,000.

JRC Property Management, LLC to Emily Roberts; Raymond Terry, 3706 Lakeview Drive, North Little Rock. L26 B203, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

James Dale Sanders; Anna Mae Sanders to James Michael Lasiter; Carolyn Baney Lasiter; Lasiter MC Family Trust 1701 Wewoka Drive, North Little Rock. L1 B37, Indian Hills, $224,000.

Jordan M. Harpe to Melvin M. DeVera; Stephanie T. DeVera, 1805 Rainwood Cove Drive, Little Rock. L16, Rainwood Cove, $217,000.

Laura Westerman to Melissa Nesterenko; Timothy Nesterenko, 12909 Misty Creek Drive, Little Rock. L8R B13, Cherry Creek, $215,000.

Bryan Thompson; Sara Masters Thompson; Sara Masters to Marisela Rios, 805 Timberwolf Trail, Jacksonville. L205, Northlake Phase V, $215,000.

Monique Battles to Lakia Smith; Cory Smith, 33 Wedgewood Creek Drive, Little Rock. L90, Edgewood Creek Phase II, $215,000.

Michael Leon Berry to Amir Haghighi, 3018 Shady Side Drive, Sherwood. L103 B1, Woodruff Creek, $215,000.

Michael Andrew Daww; Tami Thomas Darr to James Cady; Jill Cady, Apt. 80, Berkshire Park HPR, $214,000.

Marcus Ivan Holloway; Montica Shea Holloway to Nathan Slinkard; Madison Nolley Slinkard, 4 Snow Mass Cove, Maumelle. L35, North Ridge, $208,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Moonlight Holdings, LLC L21 B6, Breckenridge 1st, $205,000.

Tae S. Jeon to Jessica Anthony, 2609 Brasco Road, Jacksonville. Pt S/2 NW 25-4N-11W, $205,000.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC to John R. Harrison; Maria DeLourdes Harrison, L34 B98, Chenal Valley- Varennes Court $205,000.

Sommer Ballard; Luke Ballard to Samuel Joseph Watson, 6523 R St., Little Rock. L15, Kavanaugh Place $205,000.

Innwood Partnership, GP to JPL Construction, LLC L90, Cammack Woods, $200,000.

Mitzi Johnson to Chad Alan Calhoun, 9 Cheyenne Cove, Little Rock. L25, Point West 5th, $199,999.

Fred V. Young Revocable Trust; Betty Lou Young to Wren Wren Ward, Inc., L12 B5, Capitol View, $196,400.

Boney Real Estate, LLC to Antonio Robertson; Elaine Robertson, 3008 Miracle Heights Cove, Sherwood. L8, Miracle Heights Phase I, $196,000.

Annamary Thompson Burton; Annamary Doughterty to TufProperties, Inc., Unit 78, Windsor Court Townhomes HPR Phase III, $190,000.

Andrew Carroll to R & D Holdings, LLC, 2305 N. McKinley St, Little Rock. L17 B5, Altheimer $190,000.

Elizabeth C. Coleman; Larry R. Coleman to Cain Gunnett, 6 Jamestown Court, Little Rock. L170, Walnut Valley, $190,000.

Christopher Converse to Alanna Rice, 1700 Whitehaven Drive, North Little Rock. L1 B2, Northbrook $189,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Maria Martinez; Antonio Martinez 103 Dodd Dr., Little Rock. L2, Wisteria, $186,475.

Rausch Coleman. Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jamie Lenice Adams, 12 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock. L51, Wisteria, $185,840.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Krishna Sanka, 5 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock. L8, Wisteria, $185,820.

Stephen E. Adams to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 15 Summit Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L6 B2, Summit Ridge $185,000.

Jonathan Mack to Susanne Hall, L28, Westover Hills, $183,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tyler Robert Kopp; Alicia Watson, 10205 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L42, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $182,850.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Nikecia Nicole Fuller, 8224 Kim Drive, North Little Rock. L74, The Country Club Of Arkansas, Phase 25-A, $180,350.t

Benjamin Perez, III; Leila Perez to Justin Teal Morgan; Tricia Lee Morgan, 101 Holly Drive, Sherwood. L9 B2, Holly Hills Estates, $180,000.

LaKesha D. Lowe to Anthony Pringle, 5416 Trammel Estates Drive, North Little Rock. L311, Trammel Estates Phase II $180,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Robert Lee Golatt, 17 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L14, Stagecoach Meadows, $179,815.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jamie Ruffins, 12 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock. L38, Wisteria, $178,025.

Kris Knowlton to Alexandria Emmerich 2112, Steeple Chase Drive, Jacksonville. L337, Foxwood Phase VII-A, $177,000.

Robert H. Flynt; Sharon L. Flynt; The Robby And Sherri Flynt Living Trust to Kerri A Beard; Graeme P. Vincent, 77 Plantation Drive, Little Rock. L156, Hermitage Home Sites, $177,000.

Ronald M. Cerniglia; Estate Of Carl Edward Cerniglia(dec'd) to Mei Chin Chuang, L450, Pleasant View Phase VII-A, $175,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Kevan Williams; Erica Williams, 108 Giselle Drive, Little Rock. L62, Wisteria, $174,100.

Mohamed Eid to Janet M. Johnson, 14 Cedar Ridge Court, Little Rock. L24 B5, Cedar Ridge, $172,500.

Randy Brockinton; Regina Brockinton to Austin Gregory Ziegler; Makala Strang, 8840 Jacksonville Conway Road, Jacksonville. Pt SE NW 32-4N-11W, $170,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Joyce M. Powell, 12212 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock. L491, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $169,740.

Doris J. Nichols; Doris H. Mouradian; Armen J. Mouradian to Crystal D. Ray-Herman L17 B7, East Meadow, $169,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Perqutia McNeely, 109 Dodd Drive, Little Rock. L5, Wisteria, $168,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Daniel Joseph Guajardo, Jr.; Marta Marie Guajardo, 12313 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock. L530, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $168,000.

Julian Davon Hodge to Erik Isenberg, 11301 Denton Road, Sherwood. L11 B2, Bear Paw Phase I, $167,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Akira Baker, 17 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock. L13, Wisteria, $166,450.

Robyn D. Rektor to Alyssa Masters; Dylan Masters, 36 Willow Oak Loop, Maumelle. L52, Rolling Oaks Phase III $165,000.

Peggy Jo Clay to Kyle Henn Klein, 304 N. Cedar, Little Rock. L12 B2, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $164,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brittany Turner, 12300 Vision Court, North Little Rock. L525, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $162,275.

Joshua Gregory Land; Abigail Joy Holmes; Christina M Holmes; James A Holmes to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 17 Page Cove, Maumelle. L49, Kingspark, $160,000.

Dana Keith Browning; Estate of Frances N. Browning(dec'd) to Veronica Baggett 1 Del Tara Drive, Jacksonville. L1, Tara Mount, $160,000.

Tara Rogers; Tara Wittenburg to Jason Burkett; Jasen Burkett; Jennifer Burkett, 99 Summer Shade Lane, Sherwood. L1 B8, Willowood, $159,900 .

Jason Garrett Construction, Inc. to Allison Danielle Garrett; Scott Austin Garrett, 7914 Dorsey Road, Jacksonville. Pt NE NE 17-4N-11W, $156,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Velma Rainey, 107 Dodd Drive, Little Rock. L4, Wisteria, $155,500.

Mary Lisa Kessler to Samuel Webb; Lakyn Webb, 3721 W. Capitol Ave, Little Rock. L1 B1, Heiseman (Ls1-3 B1, Heiseman) $152,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Ahlen Properties International, LLC Ls4-5 B18, Jones And Worthen, $151,500.

Han & Son, Inc. to YJ Property Management, LLC L2B, McDonald's Replat $150,000.