BACK IN BUSINESS

Renovations and rediscovery

The Museum of Discovery opens new exhibits after flood repairs by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:11 a.m.
John Antle, Gina Korte, Gabe Holstrum and Tom Spinatto

The Museum of Discovery opened its doors to supporters Aug. 17 for a sneak peek of the repairs and renovations done after a February flood.

Four days later, the museum officially reopened to the public. In mid-February, several boiler pipes burst after freezing, causing about $7 million in damages. The museum is at 500 President Clinton Ave.

It now has an expanded Tinkering Studio and a new animal care facility. Some of the current exhibits include "Mystery of the Mayan Medallion," an immersive archaeological adventure; "How People Make Things," based on Mister Rogers' factory tours; "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," with replicas of dinosaur bones and fossils; and "Magnificent Me," a hands-on look at the human body.

Its annual fundraiser, Spark! Igniting a Passion for Science, Technology and Math, is scheduled for Nov. 1. All proceeds directly support the Museum of Discovery's statewide educational programs.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

Gallery: Museum of Discovery Sneak Peek

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/829open/]

