Saline County man, 25, ordered jailed until child-porn case is resolved

A Saline County man indicted in March on one count of production of child pornography was ordered Friday by a U.S. magistrate judge to remain in jail until his case is decided.

Jeffery Sanders, 25, of Traskwood, was arrested after an investigation that authorities said uncovered images of a 13-year-old girl taking a shower, unaware that she was being photographed.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the photos were found on a phone belonging to one of Sanders' associates, who told investigators that the photos had been pulled from Sanders' cellphone. On March 3, Sanders was indicted on one count of production of child pornography.

William Daniel Shelton Jr. with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe on Friday to allow Sanders to leave the Pulaski County jail to enter a private rehabilitation center in North Little Rock named Chance Sobriety Ministries.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant said she objected to Sanders' release based upon his history.

"He started a term of probation in 2016," Bryant said. "Released on May 19th of 2016, then was incarcerated and released, then absconded, then released, absconded, revoked, revoked, revoked. So, taking all of that into consideration, plus the circumstances of this offense, the seriousness of this offense and the amount of prison time he's facing, which is at least 15 years, I think those all coupled together show ... he's a risk of flight."

Bryant said there was nothing in Central Arkansas to entice Sanders to remain if he was released on bond, regardless of the conditions imposed.

"It doesn't appear that he's got any ties to the community," she said. "There's no one else who appears to be stepping up to let him come live with them."

In addition to being a flight risk, Bryant said, Sanders should be considered a danger to the community if he is released.

After a brief recess to consider the matter, Volpe ruled that Sanders would remain in jail pending a resolution of the case.

"The offense and the strength of it actually leads me to the circumstances and characteristics of the person which I think gives me great concern of the potential for him to harm a victim," Volpe said. "I'm pretty consistent the individuals who show a terrible history of supervision when they're released from other custody, and here, he's just been terrible."