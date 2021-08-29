Songwriter gifts group 'Arkansas'

SONG RUNS DEEP Wayland Holyfield has written a lot of songs. Chances are you've probably heard a few of them.

"Some Broken Hearts Never Mend," "You're My Best Friend," "Could I Have This Dance," "Rednecks, White Socks and Blue Ribbon Beer" ... .

There are more. The Conway County native's hits have been recorded by country music giants George Strait, Barbara Mandrell, Charley Pride, Randy Travis, Don Williams and others.

The 79-year-old is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame.

Ask Holyfield to name the song closest to his heart, though, and the answer is not one of his radio chart-toppers. It's a tune he wrote more than 30 years ago at the request of his longtime friend, the late Ron Robinson.

"My favorite is 'Arkansas, You Run Deep in Me,' Holyfield says from his home in Nashville, Tenn. "I'm very proud of that song."

The track came about after Robinson, chairman and CEO of Little Rock marketing firm CJRW, asked him to write a something to mark Arkansas' 1986 sesquicentennial celebration for CJRW client Arkansas Power & Light. It later became one of Arkansas' official state songs and for years was featured as the nightly sign-off theme of Arkansas PBS affiliate AETN.

Holyfield recently donated the rights to the song to Arkansas Community Foundation, the Little Rock-based nonprofit that issues grants for charitable programs across the state and helps philanthropists connect with charitable causes.

"They do such good work in so many different communities," says Holyfield.

He learned about the group through Jim Pfeifer, who interviewed him for an article about growing up in Little Rock's Hillcrest area.

Jessica Ford is the foundation's chief communications officer.

"We are just so excited and honored," she says. "I fan-girled out when I first talked to him. I couldn't believe I was talking to Wayland Holyfield."

The track will be featured in the foundation's marketing and advertising work, Ford says.

The foundation is also overseeing a new video, produced by Leslie Dunne of Little Rock and Blk Elk Media of Fayetteville, for the song. It will premiere at a special event Nov. 18 at Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock that Holyfield and other VIPs will attend.

"I want the song to live on, and if it can do good, then that's what I really want," Holyfield says. "It's a great legacy for a song I'm so proud of."

SYMONE AND KASEY Conway native Symone has been going strong since winning "RuPaul's Drag Race" in April.

Last week, she appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and was interviewed by guest host RuPaul. She is also featured in a film that accompanies singer Kacey Musgraves' new album, "Star-Crossed."

