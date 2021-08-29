State Sports Briefs

MEN'S SOCCER

Williams Baptist nips Ouachita

Joao Costa scored in the 84th minute to lead Williams Baptist University to a 1-0 victory over Ouachita Baptist University in an exhibition match Saturday in Arkadelphia.

Alejandro Perez had two saves for the Eagles.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Lyon College falls in season opener

Louisiana College had three first-half goals to defeat Lyon College 4-1 on Saturday in the Scots' season opener in Batesville.

In her first collegiate game, Scots freshman goalkeeper Rhyan Hioki had 15 saves, which are tied for the eighth most in a single match in program history. Hioki recorded 11 saves in the first half and four more in the second half.

Sarah Evans scored in the 62nd minute for Lyon as she blocked an attempted clearance by the Wildcats keeper and dribbled the ball into the back of the net.

VOLLEYBALL

Williams Baptist winless in Missouri

Williams Baptist University went winless on the second day of the Missouri Valley Viking Invitational in Marshall, Mo., falling in straight sets to Cumberland University and Benedictine College.

The Lady Eagles lost 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 to Cumberland in the first match of the day. Monica Guerrero led Williams Baptist with seven kills, and Molly Henson had six. Kayla Harp had 11 assists, and Elaine Blackmon had eight digs.

The Lady Eagles lost 25-16, 25-13, 25-6 to Benedictine as Ryan Sanders led with five kills and Guerrero had four.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services