State's covid hospitalizations fall for 4th consecutive day

Covid-19 hospitalizations across the state dropped for the fourth consecutive day Sunday, setting a new three-week low, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

The Health Department reported that hospitalizations dropped by 15 from Saturday's number to 1,257, the lowest since Aug. 7, when 1,240 hospitalizations were reported. Since Aug. 25, the number of hospitalizations has fallen by 111.

Arkansas last reported four consecutive days of declining covid hospitalizations in May. Over five days, from May 4-8, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals fell from 192 to 163.

The state also reported 11 fewer covid-19 patients in intensive care on Sunday, reducing that number to 513. However, 344 are on ventilators — two more than reported Saturday, ending a three-day streak of declines.

The death toll from the disease rose by 25 on Sunday, up from 18 on Saturday but down from the previous Sunday's 29 deaths. Since Aug. 25, the number of covid deaths has risen by 105.

The state's official death toll from the disease since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020 stands at 6,879 as of Sunday.

State officials reported 787 additional cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. It was the smallest daily increase in almost five weeks.

The Health Department said another 6,713 doses of vaccine were administered in the state as of Sunday, and an additional 4,206 people are now considered fully immunized.

"Our new cases today are significantly lower than last Sunday, and our vaccinations have increased," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily covid-19 social media post. "We’re again reminded of the toll that covid is taking on our community with an additional 25 deaths today. The vaccine can help prevent death and serious illness from covid."

A total of 449,383 cases of covid-19 have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 418,275 are now considered recovered.

Recoveries outpaced new cases on Sunday, lowering the number of active cases by 582 to 24,115. That was lower than either of the previous two Sundays.

Pulaski County had the most new cases Sunday with 73, followed by Washington County with 70 and Craighead County with 59.

