The show must go on

The Argenta Community Theater held a Grand Reopening Celebration with the theme the Power of Community on Aug. 17 at Argenta Plaza. The evening began with a tented sponsor and VIP reception in front of the Orion Corporation.

Guests at the reception enjoyed drinks and snacks while watching members of Arkansas Circus Arts perform.

Opening remarks at the seated dinner were made by board chairmen Michael Marion followed by a blessing from Rabbi Barry Block. Dinner guests dined on green goddess salad, heritage fried chicken breast, Southern succotash, garlic cheddar biscuits and, for dessert, turtle cheesecake.

The program included the presentation of the Power of Community Award to Michelle Towne and a remembrance of the late Judy Kohn Tenenbaum. Vincent Insalaco, producing artist director, and Laura Grimes, executive director, talked about the theater's forthcoming season.

Guests also enjoyed performances by the theater's cast of "Pippin," Ballet Arkansas, Untapped and special guest Ben Vereen.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/829act/]