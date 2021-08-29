Time for Bentonville residents to give thoughts on wellness center

BENTONVILLE -- Residents may pitch their ideas for a possible adult wellness center at an upcoming meeting.

Sessions will be at 4 and 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Bentonville Community Center, according to David Wright, parks and recreation director. People can attend in person or online.

Gathering comments is the first part of the Adult Wellness Center Feasibility Study, Wright said.

"We want to hear what type of amenities they would like to see," he said.

A second meeting will be held in about six to eight months and will serve as a "reveal" to the public of what the project will look like. That is why community feedback is important, Wright said.

The City Council in June unanimously approved the study and conceptual plan to create such a center. The budgeted cost of the plan is $80,000, with a Walton Family Foundation grant covering half. The other half came out of the city's general fund. The hired consultant is Hight Jackson Associates in Rogers.

The city used a similar process a decade ago for the community center at 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle, Wright said in a memorandum to the council.

The city also will receive a plan to understand the budget implications. Recommendations will be included on a building design and overall costs.

Expanding the Downtown Activity Center at 215 S.W. A St. may serve as the "perfect canvas" for the project, Wright said in June. Adding to the existing building, as opposed to building a new one, would minimize construction costs, he said.

The foundation requires a report and completed study in the first quarter of next year as a term of the grant. A final report will be presented to the City Council for approval and discussion on whether to move forward, Wright said in June.

Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers each have adult wellness centers.