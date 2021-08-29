U.S. to go on hitting ISIS, Biden pledges

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. Another terror attack, he said, is "highly likely" in the coming days as the U.S. winds down its evacuation.

The Pentagon said the remaining contingent of U.S. forces at the airport, now fewer than 4,000 troops, had begun their final withdrawal ahead of Biden's Tuesday deadline for ending the evacuations.

"Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Biden said, adding that he has instructed them to take all possible measures to protect their troops, who are securing the airport and helping evacuate Americans and others desperate to escape Taliban rule.

Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping to evacuate.

The group deployed extra forces outside the airport to prevent large crowds from gathering in the wake of Thursday's bombing. New layers of checkpoints sprang up on roads leading to the airport, some manned by uniformed Taliban fighters with Humvees and night-vision goggles captured from Afghan security forces. Areas where the crowds had gathered over the past two weeks in the hopes of fleeing the country were largely empty.

The Pentagon said an airstrike early Saturday Afghanistan time in Jalalabad, capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan, killed two "high-level" ISIS-K members. Defense Department officials said one of the targets was an ISIS-K "planner," and one was a "facilitator."

"They have lost some capability to plan and to conduct missions, but make no mistake, nobody's writing this off and saying, 'Well, we got them. We don't have to worry about ISIS-K anymore.' Not the case," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference.

Officials made no claim that the two individuals killed played a direct role in Thursday's Kabul airport attack.

Kirby declined to release the names and nationalities of the two killed. He said one other person was wounded in the strike.

The strike was carried out by a single MQ-9 Reaper drone flying out of a base in the United Arab Emirates, according to a senior U.S. military official.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, condemned the drone strike, telling Reuters it was a "clear attack on Afghan territory."

Biden said the extremists can expect more.

"This strike was not the last," Biden said in a statement. "We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay."

EVACUATIONS GO ON

Although most of its allies had finished their evacuation flights, the U.S. planned to keep its round-the-clock flights going until the deadline, saying 117,000 people have been evacuated since the Taliban claimed Kabul on Aug. 15.

About 5,400 Americans have been evacuated from the country so far, including 300 in the past day. The State Department believes about 350 more want out. It said there are roughly 280 others who have said they are Americans but who have not told the State Department of their plans to leave the country, or who have said they plan to remain.

About 6,800 people, mostly Afghans, were evacuated from the airport Friday, down significantly from early Thursday, when White House officials said 13,400 people were evacuated from the Kabul airport in the previous 24 hours.

Untold numbers of vulnerable Afghans are likely to be left behind. Biden and the leaders of other Western countries have said they will try to work with the Taliban to allow Afghans who had worked with them to leave after the U.S.-led evacuation ends.

Kirby said the U.S. military force at the Kabul airport, which peaked at about 5,800, had begun its final withdrawal. The number had dropped below 4,000 Saturday, according to a U.S. official who discussed details not yet publicly released on condition of anonymity. Kirby said that for security reasons the Pentagon will not provide a day-by-day description of the final stages of the military's withdrawal, which includes flying home troops as well as equipment.

The airport's South Gate remained open, and there was a growing backlog of buses carrying some 500 to 1,000 people, as U.S. military personnel screened people for suicide vests and other explosives. The Taliban, which was manning checkpoints around the airport, also turned away dozens of buses. Few people, if any, were getting through the airport gates.

At the Abbey Gate, near where the bombing occurred, only two families and two young men still waited.

They said they had traveled 26 hours from Herat, a city in western Afghanistan, and had managed to sneak past guards outside the airport's perimeter to reach the gate. One of them said he had been selected by a U.S. visa lottery.

The brothers knew of the deadly explosion there two nights ago, "but what can we do?" one of them said. "This is our only way out."

For the first time, Pentagon officials publicly acknowledged the possibility that some people killed outside the airport Thursday may have been shot by U.S. service members after the suicide bombing.

Pentagon officials had previously acknowledged that there was gunfire after the bombing but had said they were unsure where it came from. Investigators are looking into whether the shots came from Americans at the gate, or from members of the Islamic State.

"We can't confirm that," Kirby said of reports that Afghan civilians have been fatally shot by U.S. troops. "And we're certainly not in a position to deny it, either. We are investigating this."

FALLEN HEAD HOME

The remains of the 13 American troops were on their way to the U.S., the Pentagon said. Their voyage marked a painful moment in a nearly 20-year American war that cost more than 2,400 U.S. military lives and is ending with the return to power of a Taliban movement that was ousted when U.S. forces invaded in October 2001.

The remains of troops killed in action overseas are usually flown back to the U.S. via Dover Air Base in Delaware, where fallen troops' return to U.S. soil is marked by a solemn movement known as the "dignified transfer."

Biden paid tribute to the "bravery and selflessness" of the American troops involved in the hurried airlift of tens of thousands of people from Kabul airport, including the 13 U.S. service members who were killed.

The White House on Saturday did not say if Biden would travel to Dover for the troops' return. Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, said shortly after the attack that the president "would do everything he can to honor the sacrifice and the service" of those killed.

The Pentagon released the names of the 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier. Twelve of them were in their 20s; some were born in 2001, the year America's longest war began. The oldest was 31.

They were the first U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, the month the Trump administration struck an agreement with the Taliban in which the militant group halted attacks on Americans in exchange for a U.S. agreement to remove all troops and contractors by May 2021.

Biden announced in April that the 2,500 to 3,000 troops who remained would be out by September, ending what he has called America's "forever war."

DIPLOMATIC EXIT

Biden is planning to withdraw the U.S. ambassador and all diplomatic staff members in Afghanistan by Tuesday, and it is unclear when -- or if -- they will return to the country, according to two U.S. officials.

Despite the Taliban's expressed interest in having the U.S. maintain a diplomatic mission in Kabul, the Biden administration has not made a final decision about what a future presence might look like.

On Friday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the Biden administration is "actively discussing" the Taliban's request with U.S. allies and partners in the region -- but the U.S. has not yet engaged directly with the Taliban to discuss what form a diplomatic mission will take, according to one U.S. official who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive policy deliberations.

The lack of a set plan all but ensures that the U.S.' diplomatic presence in Kabul will lapse for weeks, months or even longer -- potentially complicating the Biden administration's ability to make good on recent assurances that although the U.S. military is departing the country by Tuesday, the U.S. will continue to help Americans and Afghans who want to leave after that deadline.

The Biden administration will also have to decide whether to formally recognize a Taliban government, a decision that also may take some time and may be a factor in any return, officials said.

When asked whether the U.S. was seeking assurances on women's rights from the Taliban before approving a diplomatic presence, Price said a future Afghan government that does not respect the rights of its people and uphold counterterrorism commitments is "almost certainly a government we cannot work with."

A senior State Department official said the Biden administration would remain "relentlessly focused on using every appropriate tool at our disposal to do everything possible to uphold the basic rights of all Afghans, as we continue to use every instrument of national power to ensure that terrorists cannot use Afghanistan to threaten our security and that of our allies."

But on the ground, service members are a lot less optimistic about what they are leaving behind.

"We lost a war, and everyone who is trying to spin it differently is just trying to save face," said one U.S. official familiar with the situation in Kabul.

Biden also faces the problem over the longer term of containing an array of potential extremist threats based in Afghanistan, which will be harder with fewer U.S. intelligence assets and no military presence in the nation.

Critics say Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves the door open for al-Qaida, ISIS-K and other extremist groups to grow and potentially threaten the U.S. It was al-Qaida's use of Afghanistan as a base, with the Taliban's acquiescence, that prompted the U.S. to invade the country in October 2001.

The speed with which the U.S. retaliated to Thursday's bombing reflected its close monitoring of ISIS and years of experience in targeting extremists in remote parts of the world. But it also shows the limits of U.S. power to eliminate the threat from extremists, who some believe will have more freedom of movement in Afghanistan now that the Taliban is in power.

Kirby said the U.S. had "the ability and the means to carry over-the-horizon counterterrorism capabilities, and we're going to defend ourselves," referring to the military's use of aircraft based in the Persian Gulf area and elsewhere to carry out strikes in Afghanistan.

ALLIES LEAVING

Britain planned to end the evacuation of its citizens Saturday and to begin carrying its remaining troops home, Gen. Nick Carter, chief of the defense staff, told the BBC, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to "shift heaven and earth" to get more of those at risk from the Taliban to Britain by other means.

"We haven't been able to bring everybody out, and that has been heartbreaking," Carter told the BBC. "There have been some very challenging judgments that have had to be made on the ground."

Britain's ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said in a video from Kabul airport and posted on Twitter that it was "time to close this phase of the operation now."

"But we haven't forgotten the people who still need to leave," he said. "We'll continue to do everything we can to help them. Nor have we forgotten the brave, decent people of Afghanistan. They deserve to live in peace and security."

France, too, has ended its evacuations, French officials said Friday.

Officials from Turkey, Qatar and the Group of 7 nations are to meet Monday on a range of issues about Afghanistan, including the future of the Kabul airport, according to two officials familiar with the discussions.

Price would not comment on reports that Turkey and Qatar were planning to run the airport with the Taliban, although he said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken with Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to discuss "our cooperation in Afghanistan and our continuing efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of our citizens, allies and partners."

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns, Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee, Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi, Rahim Faiez, Jill Lawless, Ellen Knickmeyer, Frances D'Emilio, Joseph Krauss, Robert Burns, Arritz Parra and Kathy Gannon of The Associated Press; by Michael Levenson of The New York Times; and by John Hudson, Karoun Demirjian and Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post.

