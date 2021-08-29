Thompson-Claunch

Kailey Claunch and Adam Thompson were united in marriage July 27 at Pensacola Beach in Pensacola, Fla. The Rev. Donald Jason Long officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Candy and Bruce Claunch, and Greg Hill, all of Heber Springs. Her grandparents are Annette and James Turley, Betty Hill and the late Bryan Hill, all of Heber Springs.

The groom is the son of Kelly and Jimmy Thompson of Little Rock. His grandparents are Glenda Johnson of Yuma, Ariz., the late James Eggers, and Jeannette Thompson and Steve Thompson, both of Winnsboro, La.

The bride is a graduate of both the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where she majored in bio-chemistry, and the Harding University College of Pharmacy. She currently works as a pharmacy manager with Walmart.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a major in business. He currently works as a driver recruiter for Thompson Transportation, Inc.

After a wedding trip to Sandestin, Fla., the couple will reside in Little Rock.