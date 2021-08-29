Week 1 schedule

THURSDAY

El Dorado at Camden Fairview

Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Parkview

FRIDAY

Alma at Van Buren

Arkadelphia at Hot Springs

Atkins at Dover

Bald Knob at Rison

Baptist Prep at Conway Christian

Bentonville West at Muskogee, Okla.

Bismarck at Magnet Cove

Blytheville at Osceola

Brookland at Jonesboro Westside

Carlisle at Bigelow

Clarendon at Barton

Clarksville at Mena

Conway at Bentonville

Corning at Cave City

Cross County at Hazen

Crossett at Magnolia

Danville at Greenland

Dardanelle at Charleston

De Queen at Ashdown

Des Arc at McCrory

DeWitt at McGehee

Dollarway at Pine Bluff

Drew Central at Poyen

Fayetteville at Owasso, Okla.

Fort Smith Southside at Greenwood

Fountain Lake at England

Genoa Central at Foreman

Gentry at Lamar

Glen Rose at Malvern

Gosnell at Valley View

Gravette at Inola, Okla.

Green Forest at Pottsville

Greenbrier at Batesville

Greenland at Elkins

Gurdon at Prescott

Hamburg at Forrest City

Harrison at Mountain Home

Heber Springs at Newport

Helena-West Helena at Earle

Hope at Nashville

Horatio at Dierks

Hoxie at Mountain View

Huntsville at Clinton

Jessieville at Benton Harmony Grove

Jonesboro at Cabot

Lake Village at Dumas

Lincoln at Westville, Okla.

Madison Ridgeland, Miss. at Pulaski Academy

Manila at East Poinsett County

Marion at Bryant

Maumelle at Joe T. Robinson

Mayflower at Southside Batesville

Melbourne at Quitman

Mills at Jacksonville

Mineral Springs at Bearden

Monticello at Bauxite

Morrilton at Beebe

Mountainburg at Cedarville

Murfreesboro at Centerpoint

Ozark at Booneville

Palestine-Wheatley at Marked Tree

Paragould at Rivercrest

Paris at Johnson County Westside

Parkers Chapel at Lafayette County

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs

Perryville at Mount Ida

Pocahontas at Nettleton

Prairie Grove at Farmington

Riverview at Central Ark. Christian

Rogers at Stiwell, Okla.

Salem at Walnut Ridge

Searcy at Little Rock Christian

Sheridan at Hot Springs Lakeside

Shiloh Christian at Poteau, Okla.

Smackover at Junction City

Springdale at Choctaw, Okla.

Springdale Har-Ber at North Little Rock

Star City at Stuttgart

Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Central

Trumann at Harrisburg

Vilonia at Greene County Tech

Waldron at Mansfield

Warren at White Hall

West Fork at Berryville

West Memphis at Wynne

Yellville-Summit at Two Rivers

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the football season.

Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible.

Also, the Democrat-Gazette will begin publishing statistics on Thursdays following Week 2. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon. Game reports and statistics can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com while scores can be tweeted using the #arpreps.