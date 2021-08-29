Week 1 schedule

THURSDAY
El Dorado at Camden Fairview
Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Parkview
FRIDAY
Alma at Van Buren
Arkadelphia at Hot Springs
Atkins at Dover
Bald Knob at Rison
Baptist Prep at Conway Christian
Bentonville West at Muskogee, Okla.
Bismarck at Magnet Cove
Blytheville at Osceola
Brookland at Jonesboro Westside
Carlisle at Bigelow
Clarendon at Barton
Clarksville at Mena
Conway at Bentonville
Corning at Cave City
Cross County at Hazen
Crossett at Magnolia
Danville at Greenland
Dardanelle at Charleston
De Queen at Ashdown
Des Arc at McCrory
DeWitt at McGehee
Dollarway at Pine Bluff
Drew Central at Poyen
Fayetteville at Owasso, Okla.
Fort Smith Southside at Greenwood
Fountain Lake at England
Genoa Central at Foreman
Gentry at Lamar
Glen Rose at Malvern
Gosnell at Valley View
Gravette at Inola, Okla.
Green Forest at Pottsville
Greenbrier at Batesville
Greenland at Elkins
Gurdon at Prescott
Hamburg at Forrest City
Harrison at Mountain Home
Heber Springs at Newport
Helena-West Helena at Earle
Hope at Nashville
Horatio at Dierks
Hoxie at Mountain View
Huntsville at Clinton
Jessieville at Benton Harmony Grove
Jonesboro at Cabot
Lake Village at Dumas
Lincoln at Westville, Okla.
Madison Ridgeland, Miss. at Pulaski Academy
Manila at East Poinsett County
Marion at Bryant
Maumelle at Joe T. Robinson
Mayflower at Southside Batesville
Melbourne at Quitman
Mills at Jacksonville
Mineral Springs at Bearden
Monticello at Bauxite
Morrilton at Beebe
Mountainburg at Cedarville
Murfreesboro at Centerpoint
Ozark at Booneville
Palestine-Wheatley at Marked Tree
Paragould at Rivercrest
Paris at Johnson County Westside
Parkers Chapel at Lafayette County
Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs
Perryville at Mount Ida
Pocahontas at Nettleton
Prairie Grove at Farmington
Riverview at Central Ark. Christian
Rogers at Stiwell, Okla.
Salem at Walnut Ridge
Searcy at Little Rock Christian
Sheridan at Hot Springs Lakeside
Shiloh Christian at Poteau, Okla.
Smackover at Junction City
Springdale at Choctaw, Okla.
Springdale Har-Ber at North Little Rock
Star City at Stuttgart
Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Central
Trumann at Harrisburg
Vilonia at Greene County Tech
Waldron at Mansfield
Warren at White Hall
West Fork at Berryville
West Memphis at Wynne
Yellville-Summit at Two Rivers
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the football season.
Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible.
Also, the Democrat-Gazette will begin publishing statistics on Thursdays following Week 2. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon. Game reports and statistics can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com while scores can be tweeted using the #arpreps.