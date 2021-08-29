We'll always have Paris

Dogs get old the same way that Bill Gorton went bankrupt in "The Sun Also Rises."

Gradually at first, then all at once.

Paris is a teenager now, and progress is still gradual. All the charts say she is geriatric, but she still behaves pretty much as she always has. She courts comfort, seeking out pillows and catbird seats. She comes around to collect her toll whenever anyone is rummaging in the kitchen. She waits to be lifted into the car while her sister and littermate Dublin always leaps.

She has no issues. She will walk upstairs twice a day to check on me while I'm working. She almost never balks when it's time to walk--at her own pace. Not so far on these hot days, but at least a couple of miles in the morning, and at least a mile or so in the afternoons. Paris is game.

She is the most reasonable of all our dogs, not just the current crop. She can read our faces, she can read a room. She knows things and puts up with much.

We have had her the longest, by a matter of moments. When we first went to look at the puppies, Earl, the man who was fostering them, put her into my arms. "This one's the boss," he told me. Before she had a name Paris rode with him, sitting in the cab of his pickup. Her three sisters deferred to her.

We had a dog at home and were only taking two. Paris and whoever. Step up, girls.

Paris has a brown over cream color scheme. She had a twin; the two other sisters were black. So we decided to go brown and black; as Paris would say, we didn't want to be too matchy-matchy.

We each held one of the black pups and conferred. They both had spirit. The one who would become Dublin was a touch more self-possessed.

Part of us wanted to take the whole litter--and if we hadn't already had Sherpa we might have tried that experiment. But the other two would be adopted too, probably that same afternoon. I have often wondered where they went; every time I go to the dog park I halfway look for our sisters' other sisters. I still have that first picture we saw of them, on petfinders.com, a notice announcing the adoptability of "the scruffy bunch."

We were only idly looking at the time; our big Lab mix Coal had died a couple of years before and Bork had been gone for a couple of weeks. After years of caring for older dogs--both Coal and Bork went gradually, then all at once--we thought we might be able to take a real vacation, instead of the three- and four-day trips we'd been subsisting on. Sherpa was low-maintenance. She liked us well enough, but she wouldn't really miss me.

Then Karen saw them online and she showed me and I responded with "I love them." The backstory was that these four puppies had been rescued from a Waffle House dumpster by a waitress who saw someone drop off a box and drive off. She hurried out to fetch them and called her sister, who was involved with Helping Hands for Little Paws, one of the animal rescue groups that operates locally.

Earl and his wife ended up fostering them, and handing two of them off to us.

So much for that long vacation. But we had Paris and Dublin.

* * *

It's been interesting watching how they've grown and diverged; individual personalities immediately emerged. Dublin was from the beginning the athlete, the fierce one, who could be a little aloof. Paris was elegant, calm and highly attuned to the emotional weather of her humans. They have their own spheres of influence, their own favorite spots to rest and sleep.

Though they sometimes play vigorously together, tugging ropes or leaping about with teeth bared and back-throat snarls, they have never once fought in earnest. Paris and Dublin never argue with one another. (Though both will occasionally annoy Audi, who joined us when they were four years old.)

They share DNA and a heart murmur they've had for years, and both enjoy remarkably good health. A few years ago Dublin had an eye removed after she developed glaucoma in it (probably the result of some trauma, possibly caused by her sister playfully bashing her with their knotted rope), but otherwise she's had no troubles. Paris seems bullet-proof, a veritable tank of a little dog who has never been sick.

Our only worry was that Paris, with her completely sensible objection to mindless running about and her gourmandish tendencies (she will eat anything and is pleased to be offered a tidbit, thank you very much) might, over the years, put on a little weight.

"Don't bring her back here weighing 30 pounds," our vet warned us at her one-year checkup.

But Paris regulated herself. She never hit 20 pounds, weighing between 18.4 and 18.6 pounds for a dozen years. Sometimes she was even a few ounces lighter than Dublin (who then became, in the words of the fictive personality we impress upon Paris, "Dub the Chub").

In fairness, it should be pointed out that Dublin is slightly taller than Paris and, as Dublin might reply if she felt moved to--which she does not--that muscle is heavier than fat.

Then at her most recent vet visit, we learned that Paris had lost three pounds over the last year. She weighed in at a touch over 15 pounds. At first, I was proud of her. Then I considered how much three pounds was to an 18-pound dog. And got a little scared.

Maybe it was her teeth. Though we brush them nearly every day (usually with baking soda, sometimes with special doggie toothpaste), we've known since they were puppies their teeth weren't the strongest. Both Paris and Dublin had some signs of periodontal disease. We booked a cleaning for them, and ended up removing some teeth. Maybe it had become uncomfortable for Paris to eat.

She's back up to 17 pounds now, and I remind myself and Karen that she lost those three pounds over the course of a year. It might take a while to get back up to her fighting weight. In the meantime, it's fun to feed her ice cream and whatever else presents itself. When I scoop out the girls' dog food I let Paris lick the spoon. She enjoys her little prerogatives, her special moments of communion with her people.

Give Dublin or Audi a treat and half the time they sit and look at it until you leave. Both of them have been known to abandon treats that at other times they scarf down.

We are more concerned than we let on. Paris is a teenager, and we know how these things go.

Gradually at first, then all at once.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com

Read more at

www.blooddirtangels.com