Work on U.S. 270 project to shut lanes

Work on a $22.6 million project to widen a section of U.S. 270 in Garland County to five lanes will require lane closings starting Monday and running through much of next month, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Survey crews working on U.S. 270 between Jetson Loop Road and Bull Bayou Bridge west of Hot Springs will need periodic lane closings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sept. 25, weather permitting.

Depending on the location, an eastbound or westbound lane will be closed to allow crews to work, the department said. Under lane closing conditions, traffic will be reduced to one open. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers, construction trucks and signs.

The work is part of a project to widen 1.5 miles of U.S. 270 to five lanes with bike lanes between Fleetwood Drive and Arkansas 227. The project also includes improvements to the interchange with Arkansas 227.