Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aug. 16

El Nuevo Progreso Bakery

902-A Watson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Container with raw sausages (chorizo) is stored above container with milk. Several foods prepared and held for more than 24 hours do not have date marked. Buckets with chlorine do not have a label. Packaged bakery food for customer self-service do not have an accurate label.

Noncritical violations: Container with plastic silverware handles stored in both directions. Original container of sour cream is reused to store flour. Floor and walls of walk-in cooler are dirty. Floor in food preparation area lacks repair (tiles are broken). Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Farmington Senior Activity Center

340 W. Main, Farmington

Critical violations: The dishwasher is not dispensing the sanitizing solution.

Noncritical violations: None

From Caterpillars To Butterflies

90 Southwinds, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the handwashing sink. The posted permit expired on May 31, 2019. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

La Vega Mexican Food

522 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Curtido, prepared Saturday, does not have date.

Noncritical violations: Test strips are not available. Current retail food permit is not posted. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Popeye's

538 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Small prep table food preparation area, coleslaw and tartar sauce at 49 degrees, and mayonnaise at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employees lack beard protection. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Tienda El Salvadoreno

1528 W. Sunset Ave., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged cheese without label or source information. Raw eggs are stored above packaged cheese and packaged cream. One packaged bakery product lacks label. Medicine over-the-counter sold by unit without label.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Aug. 17

3 Crazy Berries

1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks certification for certified food protection manager through an accredited program.

Burger King

5660-C W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Facility uses time as health control, lettuce at 62 degrees is unmarked (in service line). They use time as a public control, one container with lettuce is unmarked, the other container of bag with chopped lettuce stored on bottom of table (room temperature) is marked when they put on the line, not when they take from temperature control.

Noncritical violations: At the time of the inspection, person in charge cannot have written procedures available. Food employee is preparing a hamburger and wearing bracelet. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Harps Food Store

1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks certification through an accredited program for certified food manager.

Harps

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired May 30, 2021.

Harps Deli-Bakery

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Green beans at 128 degrees, chicken tenders at 110 degrees, and buffalo boneless wings at 119 degrees in the hot hold case. Chicken packs at 110 degrees on the bottom shelf of the hot hold display. Observed all bulbs were not working in the display case. In addition, the display temperature dials were set at a low setting.

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. The posted permit expired 5-31-2021.

Jimmy's Pizza & Catering

3831 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks certification as a certified food manager through an accredited program.

Live Oak C-Store-White Oak Station

3831 N Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sausage patty biscuit stored in hot holding cabinet internal temperature is 131 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit expired 4/30/2021. Manager lacks certification as a food protection manager through an accredited program.

NWA Nutrition

1128 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Lacks one drain board. Test strips not available.

Sweet Scoops Blender Bar

68 E. Main St., Suite C, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw shell eggs stored over almond milk. Facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Aug. 18

Just Like Home Childcare-West

3395 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Popeye's

2100 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on June 30, 2021.

Sonic

1144 Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Strawberries at 49 degrees on ice, milk at 45 degrees in ice cream prep refrigerator, and soft serve ice cream mix at 44 degrees in the bottom of ice cream unit.

Noncritical violations: None

Beon-Herbalife Nutrition Center

204 Berry St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator does not have a thermometer.

Aug. 19

Fayetteville Head Start

2052 S. Garland, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside waste receptacle lid is open.

Kosmo's Greekafe'

2136 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager while preparing food lacks a hair restraint for their head. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Las Delicias

3206 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged eggs are stored above packaged ready-to-eat food, lettuce. Packaged food on-site do not have label.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Natural State Rock & Republic

500 N. Main St., Springdale

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available.

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available. Interior of ice machine is dirty. Current retail food permit is not posted.

New School Day Care

2514 New School Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Water leaking in dishwashing machine.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 110, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Steam table line foods temping: steak at 129 degrees, chicken at 124 degrees; equipment hot holding steak at 124 degrees and chicken at 123 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Alcohol chaffing dish warmers are being used in the bottom of hot holding equipment in order to maintain temperature. Hood ventilation is not clean. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Whataburger

4030 N College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Posted retail food permit expired 02/28/2021.

Z's Brick Oven Pizza

2730 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not on site. Deli turkey, diced tomatoes, cheese, cooked beef and other food in flip top refrigerator temperatures are 50-53 degrees. Flip top refrigerator food temperatures are between 50-53 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Aug. 20

Angus Jack

2638 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee drink cup stored on food preparation table lacks a lid. Food employee lifted the bun from a hamburger with bare hand. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food. A small container of buttermilk on food preparation table for breading fried foods temperature is 65 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The functional handwashing sink in back food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Walk-in refrigerator vent shrouds and back food preparation ceiling air vent shrouds lack cleaning. Outside garbage receptacle lacks a drain plug installed. A drain plug is required. One ceiling tile above coffee maker has been removed. Manager is not certified food protection manager through an accredited program.

Antojitos Mexicanos

601 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs (in the shell) are stored above cover container with chopped onions.

Noncritical violations: None

Buttered Biscuit

1210 J.T.L. Parkway, Suite 104, Springdale

Critical violations: Ham and spinach at 44 degrees, equipment under the grill.

Noncritical violations: Two small prep tables do not have a thermometer or the thermometer is located in a place where is not easy to read. Food employee is wearing bracelet, food prep area. Food worker lacks beard protection.

Denny's

4861 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee donning disposable gloves cracked raw shell eggs and handled raw beef steak, changed gloves but failed to wash hands prior to donning new gloves to handle cooked pork.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wristwatch and another is wearing a bracelet.

Flightline Bar & Grill

802 Airport Ave., Suite 207, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches ready to eat food such as bread and deli meat when he put on the grill. Refrigerator, meat was cooked Monday and it does not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

JJ's Grill

5320 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 185, Springdale

Critical violations: Wait person and bartender used bare hand to place lemon/lime slices into drink cups. Bar handwashing sink lacks hand cleanser available. Chicken salad, sauce and other food stored in walk-in refrigerator are 48 degrees. Two spray bottles containing cleaning/sanitizing solutions lack labeling.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wrist watch and two other are wearing bracelets and finger rings that are not plain band.

La Quinta Inn & Suites

1300 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Disposable towel dispenser is empty at handwashing sink in food preparation area. Spray bottle containing cleaner in food preparation area lacks labeling.

Noncritical violations: None

Maggie Moo's

3155 N. College Ave., Suite #100A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Icing and waffle mix in sink.

Simple Simon's Pizza

2111 S. Old Missionary Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet. One food employee lacks a hair protection. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Salami at 45 degrees in front prep area refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the kitchen sink or the women's restroom sink. Two boxes of to-go containers stored on the floor. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. Posted permit expired on January 31, 2021.

Wendy's

4621 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet and rings.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 16 -- Pizza Hut, 1261 N. Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

Aug. 17 -- AJ's Sno Shack, 1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; Taco Bell, 4322 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Taco Bell, 1119 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; Wellington's, 7253 W. Sunset Ave., Suite F, Springdale

Aug. 18 -- Butterfield Trail Elementary, 3050 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville; Fayetteville Christian School, 2006 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Jean Tyson Child Development School, 924 W. Douglas St., Fayetteville; Just Like Home, 3075 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Leverett Elementary School, 1124 Cleveland St., Fayetteville; Root Elementary School, 1529 Mission, Fayetteville; Subway, 3245 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Woodland Jr. High, 1 E. Poplar St., Fayetteville

Aug. 19 -- Casey's General Store, 3531 Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Las Fajitas Mexican Grill, 5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Slim Chickens, 2120 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; The Lodge at Butterfield Trail, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville; The New School, 2514 N. New School Place, Fayetteville

Aug. 20 -- Cajun Queen Cuisine, LLC, 1194 E. Bowen Blvd., Fayetteville; Lincoln High School-Aramark, 1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln; Montessori School, 57 E. Township, Fayetteville; Pilot Travel Center, 5660 W. Sunset Drive, Springdale; Sonic, 1321 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville