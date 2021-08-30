Firm offers PB school support

Mortgage Financial Services recently provided lunch and care packages for educators and school supplies for students at Broadmoor Elementary School in the Pine Bluff School District.

April Thomas, a mortgage loan originator with Mortgage Financial Services, provided on Aug. 11 lunch and packages filled with treats during a professional development meeting, according to a news release.

The company also donated supplies for students.

"I have the privilege to work for a company that supports its employees and the community we serve," Thomas said. "I understand all too well the needs of the children in our community, so we took on the task to provide uniforms, backpacks, and school supplies for the children in need."

As front-line workers, the teachers know which students need extra help, so providing the school with necessities was the company's mission, according to Thomas.

"Teachers are heroes and we appreciate everything that they do! So we chose to honor their commitment to our children and our community. Thank you Pine Bluff School District for allowing me to be a blessing to you and your scholars," she said.

Alycia Wiley is principal at Broadmoor and Andrew Roshell III is assistant principal.