Fort Smith man killed in Sunday morning crash on I-30 in Conway

A 26-year-old Fort Smith man died early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Conway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Gabriel Micah Saterfield had stopped at about 2:21 a.m. in the outside westbound lane because of an earlier crash, the report states. When he attempted to get back into his 2013 Chrysler 300, he was struck by a 2011 Ford F-150, which overturned several times, it read.

Cole C. Flowers, 24, of Vilonia, was injured in the crash and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway, the report said.

Conditions at the time of crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Corning man died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 in rural Randolph County, state police reported.

Marty Thompson, 47, was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla south on the highway at about 12:30 p.m. His vehicle crossed both lanes of traffic and ran head-on into a northbound 2010 Volvo tractor-trailer on the shoulder, the report read.

Stephen Bergman, 64, of Porter, Texas, the driver of the truck, was injured in the crash and was taken to Five Rivers Regional Medical Center, the report states.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

An 83-year-old Fort Smith woman died Friday when she was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross a city street, according to a state police report.

Just before 8 a.m., Mary Cross was using the North 50th Street crosswalk when she was hit by a 2017 Ford that was turning from North O Street, the report read.

Conditions at the time of the incident were clear and dry, according to the preliminary crash summary. The Fort Smith Police Department investigated.

A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock, according to state police.

Byron Daniels, 48, of Little Rock, was riding a 2019 Kawasaki east at around 12:30 p.m., weaving in and out of traffic, the report states. As he passed a vehicle by splitting the lane, he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a guardrail, throwing him from the motorcycle, state police reported.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.