DEAR HELOISE: At 9 a.m., nearly every morning, I start getting phone calls from telemarketers trying to sell me everything from solar panels to peanuts. Since I'm on the do not call list, I thought I would be protected from these calls. I guess not. How can I stop this annoying habit telemarketers have of calling me?

-- Joan W., Erie, Pa.

DEAR READER: First go to the do-not-call registry at www.donotcall.gov and verify that you are registered. Then you'll know for certain that you're on the list. A legitimate company won't call if you're on the list. So if you're getting calls, it's probably from a scammer. However, political parties, charities and nonprofits could still call you. If you're not interested, simply tell them to stop calling you and they will -- unless they're scammers trying to separate you from your money.

If you keep getting calls from people or organizations you don't want to talk to, report them to www.donotcall.gov. If you are getting calls and you've written down the number, you can contact your phone carrier and request that the number be blocked.

If you get calls and don't recognize the number or name (if there is a name provided), then don't answer it. If it's important, they'll leave a message.

DEAR READERS: Additional uses for plastic grocery bags:

• Wrap shoes in plastic bags while traveling.

• Carry them with you, rolled up in the glove compartment for all kinds of emergencies such as soiled diapers.

• Use to hold damp towels or bathing suits after a day at the beach.

• Tie one to the lawn mower to hold trash while cutting the grass.

• Use as packing material when shipping a gift.

DEAR HELOISE: While we were on a mini-vacation, our home was robbed. The police said we made some mistakes that might have made it easier for a burglar to know whether or not we were actually home. I thought I could save some of your readers from making the same mistakes.

First, use a timer on your lights and alternate the times they go on and off. Ask a neighbor to take your trash can off the street or walkway and put it behind your home or in your garage. Ask a neighbor or the post office to hold your mail/packages if you'll be gone a week or more. Make certain your pets are either with you or a close friend or boarded. Too many burglars will kill a barking dog or a friendly cat. Thankfully, our two dogs were with us. Park a car halfway up the driveway to prevent a thief from making a fast get-away. Lock your garage door and turn off the automatic garage door opener.

I hope this prevents anyone else from thinking they'll never get robbed simply because they locked their windows and doors.

-- Beth M., Long Beach, Calif.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com