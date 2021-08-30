HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after one week

The first week of high school football is in the books.
There were no huge surprises.
Our top eight teams in the preseason rankings were victorious. Meanwhile, the No. 9 team in the preseason (Conway) lost to the No. 3 team.
No. 1 Bryant easily handled Benton in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium by a final score of 42-3.
No. 2 Bentonville beat a talented Liberty North team out of Missouri, 43-30.
No. 3 Fayetteville downed Conway, 41-24.
No. 4 Greenwood beat Muskogee, Okla., 63-21.
No. 5 Lake Hamilton beat Hot Springs Lakeside, 48-14.
No. 6 Little Rock Christian routed Little Rock Central, 41-8.
No. 7 Pulaski Academy began the Anthony Lucas era with a 60-21 thrashing of Joe T. Robinson.
And No. 8 Shiloh Christian had no trouble with Pea Ridge, 55-13.
Here are the updated rankings after one week of the season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Greenwood
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Shiloh Christian
- Cabot
- Jonesboro
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Lake Hamilton
- Jonesboro
- El Dorado
- Little Rock Parkview
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- White Hall
- Harrison
- Camden Fairview
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Malvern
- Stuttgart
- Warren
- Ozark
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- Harding Academy
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Osceola
CLASS 2A
- Des Arc
- Fordyce
- McCrory
- Clarendon
- Bigelow