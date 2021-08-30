HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after one week

The first week of high school football is in the books.

There were no huge surprises.

Our top eight teams in the preseason rankings were victorious. Meanwhile, the No. 9 team in the preseason (Conway) lost to the No. 3 team.

No. 1 Bryant easily handled Benton in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium by a final score of 42-3.

No. 2 Bentonville beat a talented Liberty North team out of Missouri, 43-30.

No. 3 Fayetteville downed Conway, 41-24.

No. 4 Greenwood beat Muskogee, Okla., 63-21.

No. 5 Lake Hamilton beat Hot Springs Lakeside, 48-14.

No. 6 Little Rock Christian routed Little Rock Central, 41-8.

No. 7 Pulaski Academy began the Anthony Lucas era with a 60-21 thrashing of Joe T. Robinson.

And No. 8 Shiloh Christian had no trouble with Pea Ridge, 55-13.

Here are the updated rankings after one week of the season:

OVERALL

Bryant Bentonville Fayetteville Greenwood Lake Hamilton Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Shiloh Christian Cabot Jonesboro

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville Fayetteville Cabot North Little Rock

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Lake Hamilton Jonesboro El Dorado Little Rock Parkview

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy White Hall Harrison Camden Fairview

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Malvern Stuttgart Warren Ozark

CLASS 3A

Prescott Harding Academy McGehee Booneville Osceola

CLASS 2A