Hogs' Ridgeway has appendectomy

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway had an appendectomy performed over the weekend, and his status on a return to practice is not known, a source with knowledge of the situation said Sunday.

Ridgeway, a 6-5, 320-pounder who had been working with the first unit much of camp, posted a picture of himself in a hospital room late Saturday with his girlfriend on his Instagram account. A source with knowledge said Ridgeway was scheduled to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

Ridgeway's status for the season opener on Saturday against Rice is questionable.

The Razorbacks have not released a depth chart, but Ridgeway, a graduate transfer from Illinois State, has worked with the first unit at tackle, as has Isaiah Nichols, Eric Gregory, graduate transfer Markell Utsey and others. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom and position coach Jermial Ashley have cross trained a selection of defensive linemen to make the Razorbacks more versatile this season.

-- Tom Murphy