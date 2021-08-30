How to spend Rescue Plan cash still before Benton County panel

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County justices of the peace will resume talks about how to spend American Rescue Act money next month.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee will make a presentation at the American Rescue Plan Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 9. That meeting will be followed by another on county facilities, infrastructure, water, sewer and broadband after the Finance Committee meeting Sept. 14.

The American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide, according to the county.

Benton County will receive a combined $54 million -- $27 million over the next two years.

The 15 justices of the peace who make up the committee first met Aug. 16 and delved into public health and economic recovery. The group saw a 15-slide presentation addressing those topics.

Organizations should apply for money if they can demonstrate their activities support the public-health response or if they have experienced economic harm from the pandemic, and the money they distribute responds to harm in ways related and reasonably proportional, according to a county news release issued Aug. 23.

Applicants can go to the website https://bentoncountyar.gov/american-rescue-plan and click on the "Submit an American Rescue Plan Proposal" tab to start the application process. Applicants have until 11:59 p.m Oct. 31 to apply.

Once the application is completed, County Judge Barry Moehring, American Rescue Plan Committee chairman Tom Allen and county Comptroller Brenda Peacock will review it to make sure it complies with rescue plan rules and guidelines. All applications will then be sent to the committee, which will then vote on which organizations will be asked to present to the justices in person; the county will announce dates and protocol for organizations to make their presentations, according to the release.

Moehring said the county received phone calls from various nonprofit organizations interested in money before the application was ready. He expects the county to get a number of submissions.

The committee met again Aug. 17, where Irene Mirch, county human resources director, presented an employee pay proposal.

The original proposal called for full-time employees hired on or before Jan. 27, 2020, to receive up to $1,500 in 2021; other employees would have received a prorated amount of the $1,500 based upon the month in which they were hired. Part-time employees would have been eligible to receive up to $750, according to the original proposal.

Justices of the peace voted to raise the payments to $2,000 for full-time employees and $1,000 for part-time employees.

The estimated cost is $1.675 million, Peacock said.

"Thankfully, one of the areas that are most clearly defined is employee premium pay," Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore said. "Since we will be taking a hit from the census on our sales tax, the ARP funds will be vital for the next few years to keep Benton County wages competitive and hopefully allow us to keep our best and brightest employees."

Moore said information presented at the recent Arkansas Association of Counties convention gave him a better understanding of the processes and procedures necessary to stay within the guidelines "dribbling" out of the U.S. Treasury regarding the lawful expenditures of the money.

The association recommends counties fund areas explicitly stated in the guidelines and save projects or expenditures not clearly spelled out until they receive authorization from the treasury, Moore said.

Maj. Bob Bersi with the Benton County Sheriff's Office told the Quorum Court on Thursday that two air-handler units above B Pod, which includes the booking and medical areas, need to be replaced. The units are original equipment from when the jail opened in 1999. The units sit on the jail roof.

The estimated cost is $274,000, Bersi said. The units will have to be manufactured and will take time to arrive, he said.

Three other smaller, original units also need to be replaced, but an estimated price has not been established, Bersi said.

The project could be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds, Moehring said.

An eligible use is "support for prevention, mitigation or other services in congregate living facilities (incarceration settings, homeless shelters, etc.)," according to information from an Aug. 16 meeting county meeting that dealt with public health and economic recovery.

An appropriation ordinance will be brought to the Finance Committee next month.

The Washington County Quorum Court at its Aug. 19 meeting moved forward with spending money from the federal American Rescue Plan on proposals to expand its jail and juvenile court facilities. The Quorum Court approved spending $250,000 for each of those projects on identical 11-4 votes.