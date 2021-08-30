As Ida weakens to tropical storm, heavy rain, strong gusts still predicted in southeast Arkansas

Ida has weakened to a tropical storm, but is expected to bring a chance for heavy rain and wind to portions of southern and eastern Arkansas on Monday, forecasters said.

There are no tropical storm watches or warnings in effect for the state, according to a Monday morning briefing from the National Weather Service.

Impacts across the state will be limited to localized heavy rainfall over far southeast Arkansas, as well as wind gusts of up to 40 mph over eastern and southeast parts of the state, the briefing states.

[ARKANSAS WEATHER: Hourly forecast + weather radar » arkansasonline.com/radar]

According to forecasters, the highest rainfall amounts predicted in the state Monday are for portions of southeastern Arkansas, where as much as 3 inches of rain is expected.