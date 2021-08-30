Indians benefit from interference, rally for win

CLEVELAND -- Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder's obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-5 Sunday.

The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn't have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until Jose Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth.

Cleveland was still down 5-4 in the eighth when Austin Hedges hit a tying homer off Austin Davis (0-2).

Mercado then singled and Yu Chang followed with a double down the left-field line. Mercado appeared to be thrown out at home, but plate umpire Nic Lentz immediately ruled that Boston second baseman Yairo Munoz had impeded Mercado's progress on the basepaths.

Munoz was moving toward the left side of the infield as the play developed and Mercado bumped into him after rounding second base. Mercado also had a narrow brush getting past Davis, who had gone over to cover third.

"I kind of pushed the second baseman out of the way because all that was on my mind was to score," Mercado said. "There were actually two interferences on the play because I got hit at third, too, so I knew right away what the call was."

Myles Straw subsequently singled in Chang for an insurance run.

Boston continues to hold the second AL wild-card spot, but fell eight games behind East-leading Tampa Bay. The teams begin a four-game series today at Tropicana Field.

Rafael Devers hit two home runs for the Red Sox, going deep off Eli Morgan in the first and Blake Parker in the seventh. It was his third two-home run game of the season and the ninth of his career.

"Austin tried to quick pitch Hedges, but he threw the ball into his honey hole and everything unraveled," Boston Manager Alex Cora said, shaking his head. "We had two outs and two strikes."

Bryan Shaw (6-6) worked the eighth and Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save, preventing Boston from its first three-game sweep in Cleveland since 2013.

ATHLETICS 3, YANKEES 1 Tony Kemp lined a tiebreaking, two-run home run off Chad Green in the eighth inning and Oakland beat New York.

RAYS 12, ORIOLES 8 Joey Wendle hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to help Tampa Bay complete a three-game series sweep of Baltimore.

RANGERS 13, ASTROS 2 Adolis Garcia hit the first grand slam by a Texas batter in almost two years, and the rebuilding Rangers defeated Houston.

MARINERS 4, ROYALS 3 Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help Seattle beat Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 2, TIGERS 1 Jose Berrios struck out 11 in seven innings, leading Toronto over Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 9, GIANTS 0 Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and Atlanta beat San Francisco.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3 Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run home run off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending Pittsburgh over St. Louis.

METS 9, NATIONALS 4 Javier Baez and Jonathan Villar homered, and Francisco Lindor forced a balk and hit a two-run double as New York defeated Washington.

MARLINS 2, REDS 1 Jesus Luzardo allowed one hit and no runs in six-plus innings, helping Miami defeat Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Freddy Galvis drove in three runs, leading Philadelphia over Arizona.

ROCKIES 5, DODGERS 0 Antonio Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run home run and Colorado beat Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 6, TWINS 2 Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run, Aaron Ashby recorded his first major league win, and NL Central-leading Milwaukee defeated Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 13, CUBS 1 Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Chicago Cubs.