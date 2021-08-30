Lawrence gets taste of success vs. Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Trevor Lawrence took the reps Coach Urban Meyer said he needed, and picked up some needed confidence along the way.

Jacksonville's rookie No. 1 overall pick completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and 2 scores in 3 possessions against Dallas backups, and the Jaguars beat the Cowboys 34-14 in a preseason finale Sunday.

The former Clemson star had just one field goal to show for eight drives in his first two exhibition games. Lawrence changed that quickly four days after Meyer named him the starter, and a day after the Jaguars traded likely backup and fan favorite Gardner Minshew.

"I think we just executed a lot better than we have the past two games," Lawrence said. "Builds a lot of confidence going into the season. It's nice to finish the preseason with a game like that."

Pharoh Cooper caught Lawrence's first TD toss on the opening possession for Jacksonville (1-2), an 18-yarder on the sideline in the end zone that was set up by a 38-yard toe-dragging catch from Phillip Dorsett II.

After a short touchdown run from Carlos Hyde was called back by a holding penalty, Lawrence connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a 4-yard out in the end zone for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Cowboys (0-4) needed the final preseason game to decide whether Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert or perhaps somebody outside the organization will back up Dak Prescott.

DOLPHINS 29,

BENGALS 26

CINCINNATI -- Nine months after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took his first snaps against Miami, which rallied to win a wild preseason finale for both teams.

In the fourth quarter, Reid Sinnett tossed a 43-yard TD pass to Kirk Merritt (Arkansas State). Then with 1:21 left, he scrambled on fourth and 15 and found a leaping Chris Myarick in the corner of the end zone for a 34-yard TD to put the Dolphins ahead.

Burrow's first and only pass attempt was dropped by former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, who has had issues with drops this preseason. Burrow took three snaps before the Bengals were forced to punt.

Sinnett started at quarterback for the Dolphins. He was 22 of 33 for 343 yards with 2 TDs and an interception. Rookie running back Gerrid Doaks rushed for 2 touchdowns for Miami.

49ERS 34, RAIDERS 10

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco showed off its two-quarterback system by getting rushing touchdowns from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in a victory over Las Vegas.

Garoppolo started and was in for the first three plays before Lance entered and handed to Raheem Mostert for a 17-yard gain on a zone read play. Garoppolo returned for the next play and both QBs got five plays on that drive that ended with Garoppolo scrambling for a 1-yard TD.

The quarterback platoon continued on the next drive with Garoppolo converting a fourth-and-1 sneak before Lance scored two plays later on a keeper from 2 yards.

That ended the day for Garoppolo, who completed 4 of 7 passes for 64 yards to go with the two runs. Lance stayed in the game until the third quarter and finished 6 for 13 for 46 yards.

Nathan Peterman went 18 for 29 for 175 yards with a 16-yard TD pass to Nick Bowers for the Raiders.

PATRIOTS 22, GIANTS 20

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Mac Jones is really pushing Cam Newton for New England's starting job at quarterback.

Jones, the first-round draft pick from Alabama, threw a touchdown pass and led three scoring drives as the Patriots capped a perfect preseason with a victory over winless New York.

The Giants had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds when backup Mike Glennon threw is second touchdown of the game, a 43-yard to Damion Willis with :08 to play. A potential tying two-point pass play from Glennon to Dante Pettis fell incomplete. There is no overtime in preseason games.

Playing most of the second and third quarters, Jones finished 10 of 14 for 156 yards, including a go-ahead 17-yard TD pass to Isaiah Zuber early in the third quarter.

Newton, who got the Pats job last year after Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay, started for the third consecutive game and again saw limited action, hitting 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards and throwing an interception. Nick Folk kicked a 41-yard field goal on his first series for the New England (3-0).