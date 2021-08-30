Arkansas' 2022 votes

Major-party candidates in Arkansas have just over six months remaining to prepare to run for state political office. Registration to be a candidate is Feb. 22 through March 1. Many Trump-inspired Arkansans may not realize this, but major-party candidates must first be chosen in the spring by their political parties in a preferential primary election. The Republican Party faithful will show up to vote to support their established candidates of the Grand Old Party. They will also mail in ballots if necessary, while the Trump-backed candidates may not fare well if their Trump- fueled supporters do not show up in the spring. Some Trump-inspired constituents may not even know what a primary is.

Unfortunately, last year Trump told his followers not to mail in their ballots, and he said early voting was bad. The Trump followers are probably thinking they need to wait until Nov. 8 to stand in line to vote. Little will they know that the party faithful will have already chosen the winners. There certainly will be a general election in November 2022, but it will be a mere formality for most Arkansas Republicans. Most Democrats in Arkansas do not stand a chance of getting elected, so this means the Republicans who win the primary in the spring will probably sail right into office in 2023.

GENE MASON

Jacksonville

Better quality of life

On Sept. 14, Little Rock has an opportunity to change our city. The Rebuild the Rock Initiative presented by Mayor Scott and the city board will provide an investment over 10 years that will make our streets safer, our parks better and create new jobs. Now it's up to us to make it a reality. I encourage Little Rock voters to join me in supporting this effort.

Northwest Arkansas has provided investments in public safety and recreational opportunities that make it an attractive region to live, work and raise a family. We can create many of the same opportunities here in Little Rock if we do the same.

Rebuild the Rock gives us that chance. We can create a safer community with investments in public safety and a new fire station. We can provide more recreational opportunities by revamping multiple city parks. We can make improvements to the zoo that will attract more visitors, generate more revenue for our city and provide learning opportunities for school kids. Improvements to the port will create jobs.

Will a penny tax solve all our problems? Of course not. Is this plan perfect? Nothing ever is. But we cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good. With the 3/8-cent tax sunsetting this year, doing nothing is not an option. If this passes, we will still have a lower local tax rate than many of the larger cities in Arkansas. This is a smart and balanced approach that combines needed investment in public safety with smart investments to improve quality of life.

It is time to pour the foundation for Little Rock's future. It's time to invest in our children's future. Let's join together and move Little Rock forward. On Sept. 14, vote yes to Rebuild the Rock.

CHAD CAUSEY

Little Rock

On the unvaccinated

It's time for hospitals to establish leper-like wards, preferably off-site, for unvaccinated covid patients. Priority in staffing should go to unvaccinated nurses and others like unvaccinated police officers for security. Local prisoners should be temporarily furloughed so they can mop floors, deliver food trays and clean bed pans.

Manual ventilators will be provided for patients with pulmonary distress, heart failure, asthma, bronchitis and the like. Unvaccinated family members will be recruited to operate these ventilators and be given a 15-minute training video complete with an illustrated operating manual.

Covid victims of 2020 were caught by surprise and defenseless against the contagion, while 2021 victims are blessed with a vaccine that's free and widely available.

Every day we hear of rising covid cases pushing hospitals to their certified "bed" limits; ICU beds are scarce if they exist at all, filled with unvaccinated covid patients; and ventilators are similarly scarce helping patients breathe due to covid's harmful effects on lung function.

Over 90 percent of these admitted patients are unvaccinated. Let's not get mired in the reasons these people have resisted being vaccinated; I believe almost all have no defensible reason.

It's time for new rules that should be fair to all who unexpectedly require hospitalization and admissions and follow triage standards of priority based on patient need vis-a-vis their behavior.

If I suffer from unexpected neuro-trauma due to an auto, sports or work accident, I may be denied the standard of care normally available to me because the nearest primary-care hospital is overrun with unvaccinated covid patients.

Covid is a double-barreled health risk: One is invisible, the aerosolized contagion itself; the second is disturbingly visible. This barrel is loaded with the deliberately unvaccinated. They're a clear and present threat to themselves, their families, their neighbors and strangers like you and me. They are terrorists and possess the moral baseness of a serial killer.

HARRY HERGET

Little Rock

About those genders

I submit that the esteemed Dr. Bruce Haggard (who criticizes Bradley Gitz for asserting there are only two genders) has been educated beyond his ability to distinguish scholarship from common sense.

CHARLES HUGHES

Bella Vista