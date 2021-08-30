Man, 28, listed as 'critical' after being stabbed outside Little Rock club

A man was considered to be in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times outside Club Trinity in Little Rock early Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital around 6 a.m. Saturday for a cutting report, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

While Victor Villasenor, 28, of Little Rock and his brother were leaving the club, a man approached the brothers and pulled out a pocket knife and began to fight with Villasenor, the report states.

An unknown female reportedly broke the pair up, when the younger brother noticed Villasenor was holding his side and bleeding, police said.

He and a witness put his brother in a car and drove to the nearest hospital, where the 28-year-old was taken into surgery, according to the report.

A doctor informed police that Villasenor had been stabbed twice in the lower intestines, once in the left arm, and twice in the right arm, the report states.

The investigation is ongoing.