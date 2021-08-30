BASEBALL

Michigan claims Little League title

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Twice, Jackson Surma walked to the plate with runners in scoring position in the biggest game of his young life. Both times he delivered.

Jackson drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series.

"The first one, I knew I had runners on second and third," Jackson said. "There weren't two outs, so I needed just something in play. He threw me a curveball, I sat on it and drove it to left. The second one, he threw me a high fastball and I went up there and got it."

The team from Taylor North Little League delivered the first LLWS title for the state of Michigan since 1959 when Hamtramck National Little League won it all.

"We're just excited we're mentioned with them," Manager Rick Thorning said. "To be in that group and say that a team from Michigan won the LLWS, it still doesn't sound right when you say it."

Both Michigan and Ohio are from the Great Lakes, marking the only time clubs from the same region played in the championship. That was because international teams didn't compete in the LLWS for the first time since 1975, due to travel restrictions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Little League allowed two squads from each U.S. region to fill out the 16-team field.

Taylor, Mich.'s Ethan Van Belle delivers during the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Hamilton, Ohio, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)