• Morgan Freeman, a Mississippi native, is starring in a movie utilizing the Jackson neighborhood of Belhaven as well as Italy. The action thriller "Muti" is about a police detective ("Yellowstone's" Cole Hauser) investigating a series of killings with the help of Freeman, who plays a professor and anthropologist. Location manager John Read said a Belhaven house is being used as the detective's home at the request of director George Gallo. "Muti" is actually Read's third film in Mississippi working with Freeman. Hillary Zimmerman lives across the street from the Belhaven house, and the crew used his driveway. "I've been seeing a lot of people on production set up, and it's kinda fun talking with them about what their jobs are," Zimmerman said. "It's amazing how many people it takes to do something like this for a project like this." Filming in Jackson wraps today.

• Al Capone might be taken for a loving family man to judge by the first items listed for sale on an auction site detailing his possessions. Keep scrolling through the stuff for sale on the Witherell's Auction House website, however, and more sinister items appear, reminding potential buyers that while Capone might have been known as Papa to his grandchildren, he was a mob boss, the man believed to have ordered the St. Valentine's Day Massacre in which seven men were killed in a Chicago garage by gangsters posing as police officers. The collection, called "A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone," features several of his firearms, including a 1911 Colt .45 pistol, described as Capone's favorite. Live bidding won't open until Oct. 8, but there are already two six-figure offers for the Colt, said Brian Witherell of the auction house. It's a sign of the continued fascination with a mobster who's been dead for more than 70 years. Capone, known as Scarface, died of complications from a stroke and pneumonia in 1947 in his villa in Palm Island, Fla. He was 48. His possessions remained in the family and eventually went to the four daughters of his only child, Albert Francis Capone, who was known as Sonny. One of the daughters, Diane Capone, said she and her two surviving sisters decided to sell the items because they're growing older and because they fear the wildfires tearing through northern California, as they live not far from Sacramento. Diane Capone said she realized "there is a tremendous chasm" between her grandfather's private and public lives. "Do I know that he was responsible for a lot of bad things, or ordering his people to do bad things?" she said. "Yes, of course. But I'm also aware of the fact that the man had multidimensional characteristics. He was able to compartmentalize his public life from the life he led as a family man."