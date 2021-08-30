Noise alert issued for Camp Robinson on Tuesday

Camp Robinson has issued a noise alert for Tuesday as a result of live demolitions.

The 19th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Little Rock Air Force Base will conduct live demolitions on Tuesday, according to a news release from Lt. Col. Brian Mason.

The demolitions will take place on a range located in the north-central portion of the camp and result in loud explosions, Mason said.

Due to the weather conditions, noise is likely to carry outside the camp’s perimeter and may potentially be heard and felt in surrounding communities, the release states.