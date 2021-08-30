Sections
Noise alert issued for Camp Robinson on Tuesday

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:01 p.m.
FILE — Justin Fisher, back left, from North Little Rock, Chris Zimbelman, front left, from Des Moines, IA, and Juan Gonzalez, from San Antonio, TX, fire an 81mm mortar round from a range at Camp Robinson during the only day of live fire exercises of a 4 week Mortarman training course in this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — FILE)

Camp Robinson has issued a noise alert for Tuesday as a result of live demolitions.

The 19th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Little Rock Air Force Base will conduct live demolitions on Tuesday, according to a news release from Lt. Col. Brian Mason.

The demolitions will take place on a range located in the north-central portion of the camp and result in loud explosions, Mason said.

Due to the weather conditions, noise is likely to carry outside the camp’s perimeter and may potentially be heard and felt in surrounding communities, the release states.

