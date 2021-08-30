FOOTBALL

Ravens' RB tears ACL

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL. "Been down this road before," tweeted Zac Hiller, Dobbins' agent, while retweeting an ESPN report about the injury. "He'll come back bigger stronger faster." Dobbins left the Ravens' preseason finale at Washington on Saturday night midway through the first quarter following his injury, and Coach John Harbaugh said only that the former Ohio State star would be evaluated. The news Sunday is a blow for Baltimore, which led the NFL in rushing last season. Much of the Ravens' rushing prowess of late has been because of quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie last season. Gus Edwards, who ran for 723 yards and six TDs, could now play a more important role.

Vikings safety signs

The Minnesota Vikings signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension on Sunday, securing the team's longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career. Smith has a league-leading 28 interceptions among all safeties since he entered the NFL in 2012. Only Hall of Famer Paul Krause (150) has started more games at safety in Vikings history than Smith (129). According to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being announced, the new contract is worth $64 million with a little more than $26 million guaranteed. That will put Smith safely among the top five highest-paid safeties in the NFL, with Seattle's Jamal Adams at the top of the annual average values. Smith holds the franchise record for defensive backs with 13 1/2 career sacks.

Jets trade for Lawson

The New York Jets are replacing one sack-happy Lawson with another. Edge rusher Shaq Lawson was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans on Sunday for a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The Jets were in dire need of a pass-rushing specialist after Carl Lawson was lost for the season on Aug. 19 with a ruptured Achilles tendon. New York filled that need by bringing in Shaq Lawson, who has 20 1/2 sacks in five seasons with Buffalo and Miami. He was acquired by Houston in a trade with the Dolphins in March.

Charleston Southern LB dies

Charleston Southern linebacker Lorvens Florestal died in a shooting off campus Saturday night. The Charleston Police Deparment said three people were shot in the incident and that Florestal was the only one killed. The 19-year-old Florestal was from Delray Beach, Fla. He was a freshman walk-on who had yet to play a game for the Buccaneers.

GOLF

Durant wins in Michigan

Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. The 57-year-old Durant closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour. A stroke behind Langer and Doug Barron entering the round, Durant had four birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine and added a birdie on the par-5 16th. He drove left on 18 into an adjacent fairway, hit his second over the trees but well short of the green, also left his third short and chipped past. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 69 for the third day in a row and finished at 9-under 207. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished with a 71 on Sunday for a 7-under 209. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) posted a 72 on Sunday and finished at 4-under 212.

Svensson first at Korn Ferry

Adam Svensson won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the second of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Already headed to the PGA Tour next season as a top-25 finisher in the regular-season points race, Svensson finished with a tournament-record 17-under 267 total on Ohio State's Scarlet Course. The 27-year-old Canadian has three career victories, also winning the Club Car Championship in March in Georgia. Bronson Burgoon (66) and Stephan Jaeger (71) tied for second. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 67 on Sunday and finished at 13-under 271. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) turned in a 69 on Sunday and posted a 9-under 275 for the tournament. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 72 and completed the tournament at 4-under 280. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) had a final-round score of 72 for a 2-under 282.

Hojgaard earns victory

Rasmus Hojgaard fired a 7-under round of 63 to win the European Masters on Sunday in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, by one stroke from Bernd Wiesberger, who made double bogey at the 18th after hitting into green-side water. Wiesberger, who is on the fringe of selection for Europe's Ryder Cup team next month, hit his tee shot at the par-4 18th into a bunker then found water with his second shot. The Austrian player took a six and carded a 65 to fall into second place in the tournament at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club. The 20-year-old Hojgaard's late charge had left him leading in the clubhouse on a 13-under total of 267 that held up for his third victory on the European Tour.

OLYMPICS

Former IOC head dies at 79

Jacques Rogge, who oversaw an era of political and financial stability in the Olympic movement after its worst ethics scandal and pursued a hard line against doping during his 12 years as IOC president, has died, the Olympic organization said Sunday. He was 79. The International Olympic Committee announced his death without giving details. Rogge's health had visibly declined when he attended Olympic events since his presidency ended in 2013. Rogge, a former orthopedic surgeon from Belgium, guided the IOC through a period of relative calm and prosperity during a term that spanned three Summer Olympics and three Winter Games from 2001-2013. A three-time Olympian in sailing, Rogge earned praise for bringing a steady hand to the often turbulent world of Olympic politics but also faced outside criticism for not being tough enough on human rights issues with China and Russia.

