Planned complex tailor-made for Fayetteville High School student athletes, admin says

FAYETTEVILLE -- School District administrators hope a new complex will serve as a holistic extension of the student-athlete experience.

The Bulldog Academic and Athletic Complex will replace some facilities near Harmon Field and add to others. The project is part of a school bond restructuring voters approved in February 2020.

The complex will consist of two main parts. The three-story Student Wellness and Academic Center will replace the football fieldhouse south of Harmon Field and the concession and restroom facilities. The center will include new restrooms and concessions and a new entrance gate to the field.

The center will serve as the focal point of the complex, said Steve Janski, district director of athletics. It will feature locker rooms for the football, soccer and cross country teams. There also will be areas complete with training material and equipment to teach sports medicine, editing bays and technology for student broadcasting and academic space that can be converted to banquet space and seating overlooking the field for football and soccer games.

The second part, the Bulldog Teams Center, will replace three former Boys & Girls Club buildings that are more than 60 years old. It also will extend the indoor practice facility north of Harmon Field. There will be a spirit court for cheer and dance team practice, an auxiliary training room, batting cages for baseball and softball, marching band and color guard storage, locker rooms and extra parking.

The complex will serve the growing academic and athletic needs of the student body, Janski said. The student body has outgrown the existing facilities, he said.

"It's just really awesome that this district had the vision to do something like this," Janski said. "With the bond refinance and the community support we have, we're really going to be able to provide something to students that is very, very special."

Fayetteville High School enrollment is about 2,600 students. That's up from about 1,800 students who attended the school in 2011. The school now includes freshmen, whereas a decade before it had only sophomore through seniors.

Groundbreaking on the complex is expected in December, Janski said.

Administrators are still doing preliminary work on the project, said Megan Duncan, associate superintendent for support services. The plan is to present the School Board a budget for the project in October, with final approval in November, she said.

The bond restructuring proposal voters approved last year will help generate about $111 million for facility improvements and construction. The proposal passed with 2,466 votes in favor, or 89%, to 317 votes against, or 11%. Voter turnout was about 5% of the district's 58,528 registered voters.

Aside from the complex, school administrators plan to address various facility needs at 16 schools, such as mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, heating and air conditioning systems and facade or structural issues.

Another middle school also is planned on Rupple Road to accommodate population growth on the west side of town.

Several development items for the complex have gained approval from the city's Planning Commission and City Council. The entire property of more than 20 acres has been rezoned for institutional use. Some pieces of the property were under older, residential zones. All of the necessary right-of-way and utility easements have been vacated. The Planning Commission approved the development plan for the project last week.

As far as next steps, the School District will need to apply for groundwork and building permits to start construction, said Jessie Masters, development review manager for the city.

