Rogers council encourages masks, vaccinations

ROGERS -- Council members on Tuesday passed a resolution encouraging residents to receive covid-19 vaccinations and supporting individuals who choose to wear masks.

The resolution also encourages residents to follow state and federal guidelines and recommendations for the covid-19 pandemic, and encourages residents to follow the mask guidelines put in place by private businesses.

The measure garnered little discussion and all council members voted in favor of the resolution except Councilman Gary Townzen, who abstained.

Council members initially proposed the resolution during the Aug. 10 meeting as part of a discussion about mask mandates.

Mayor Greg Hines said at the time he received a number of emails from Rogers residents about mask mandates after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled on Aug. 6 to temporarily block Arkansas Act 1002, which prohibits government mask mandates.

Hines said Act 1002 prohibits cities, counties and schools from issuing mask mandates on their own campuses and for their own staff; however, it doesn't apply to city-wide mandates affecting other public spaces such as businesses. In addition, Fox's decision does not mention cities, so it has no impact on Rogers, he said.

Rogers did have a citywide mask mandate that required masks in public places that ended on May 25, according to the city website. Cities don't have any legal standing to issue mask mandates but were given that authority under the governor's executive order, which expired in May, Hines said.

Hines encouraged people to get health information directly from their doctors.

"We need to get vaccinated; we need to wear masks until we do," he said on Aug. 10. " Until we can get the transmission rates down to a manageable numbers in the community, we need to do what it takes to make everybody safe. "

Councilwoman April Legere said on Aug. 10 she received communication from Rogers residents with strong opinions on both sides of the issue. She noted elected officials should set an example and said she and her daughter will continue to wear a mask.

Councilman Barney Hayes said that he and his family have received vaccines but wearing masks was the least they could continue to do to help young people.

"I don't enjoy wearing a mask, but if it saves a life, I'm willing to make that sacrifice," Hayes said.