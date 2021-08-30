Search continues in north Arkansas for missing Texas kayaker

NORFORK — The search continued Sunday in north Arkansas for a Texas man who went missing while kayaking on the White River.

Authorities began searching for the man after getting a call around 1 p.m. Saturday that he had gone under in the White River and had not resurfaced, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said.

Rescue personnel were told the man was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling, and then went under. The water level in the White River was high and the current was swift.

A helicopter from the sheriff's office and a boat searched for several hours on Saturday but did not located the man.

The name of the missing 29-year-old man, who is from Beaumont, Texas, was not immediately released by authorities.