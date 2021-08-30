Search for the past

Editor's note: This is in response to a letter submitted by Jack Mayberry that appeared in Saturday's edition.

Editor, The Commercial,

I do remember years and years back the trophy cases were to get updated. My position then wasn't the roles I currently hold. The lobby was going to be revamped. This process was halted for whatever reasons that I can't attest to.

The current location of all of those vital pieces of history are unknown to me. I have seen some older trophies in the trophy case.

I'm more than willing to reach out to past coaches and ADs to see if they can increase our knowledge about this. I will personally view the current trophies to specifically articulate what is present at McFadden Gym. This week I'll make a trip, also, to our warehouse to see what is stored there as well.

Cheryl Hatley,

Director of Student Support Services/ Athletic Director,

Pine Bluff School District